The mother of Joshlin Smith, Kelly, and two others, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn, are to be sentenced on Tuesday at the Western Cape High Court.
The trio were convicted by the high court sitting in Saldanha Bay on charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.
Joshlin, then aged six, disappeared from her home at the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on February 19 2024.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Sentencing expected for Joshlin Smith's convicted kidnappers
Courtesy of SABC
The mother of Joshlin Smith, Kelly, and two others, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn, are to be sentenced on Tuesday at the Western Cape High Court.
The trio were convicted by the high court sitting in Saldanha Bay on charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.
Joshlin, then aged six, disappeared from her home at the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on February 19 2024.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Judge sets potential date for sentencing in Joshlin Smith trial
Praise for prosecutors, investigating officer in Joshlin Smith case
‘I want my grandchild back’: guilty verdict handed down but search continues for Joshlin Smith
Kelly Smith's home torched after guilty verdict over disappearance of Joshlin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos