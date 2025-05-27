South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Sentencing expected for Joshlin Smith's convicted kidnappers

27 May 2025 - 09:37 By TimesLIVE
The mother of Joshlin Smith, Kelly, and two others, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn, are to be sentenced on Tuesday at the Western Cape High Court.

The trio were convicted by the high court sitting in Saldanha Bay on charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Joshlin, then aged six, disappeared from her home at the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on February 19 2024.

Judge sets potential date for sentencing in Joshlin Smith trial

Pre-sentencing procedures started when the trio convicted of kidnapping and trafficking missing child Joshlin Smith appeared at the high court in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Praise for prosecutors, investigating officer in Joshlin Smith case

Capt Wesley Lombard told TimesLIVE the verdict in the Joshlin Smith case brought so much relief that it was worth having to go through all the ...
News
3 weeks ago

‘I want my grandchild back’: guilty verdict handed down but search continues for Joshlin Smith

It was an impromptu encounter with an evangelist on a chilly August morning that helped seal the fate of Racquel "Kelly" Smith who faces the prospect ...
News
3 weeks ago

Kelly Smith's home torched after guilty verdict over disappearance of Joshlin

The shack where Kelly Smith, her three children and boyfriend Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis lived in the Middelpos informal settlement was burnt down on ...
News
3 weeks ago
