South Africa

DA welcomes RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo's placement on special leave

SIU said it experienced lack of co-operation from the Road Accident Fund

28 May 2025 - 17:59 By Ernest Mabuza
The DA says RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo's temporary removal must facilitate full transparency and accountability, particularly in light of serious allegations concerning the RAF’s governance failures, financial mismanagement and possible misconduct. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The placement of Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo on precautionary leave is a long-overdue but necessary step to ensure that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) can conduct its preliminary investigation without interference or influence, the DA said on Wednesday. 

The transport department said the decision was in the interest of good governance and a precautionary step to facilitate ongoing investigative processes.

“It does not imply any prejudgment or adverse finding against the CEO.”

The DA said Letsoalo’s temporary removal from office must facilitate full transparency and accountability, particularly in light of serious allegations concerning the RAF’s governance failures, financial mismanagement and possible misconduct.

Briefing the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) last month, the SIU said it had experienced a lack of co-operation from the RAF in its investigation into the affairs of the entity.

“There were instances where the SIU had to resort to opening a criminal case against a RAF executive for failure to adhere to a lawful subpoena issued by the SIU in terms of the SIU Act,” SIU head Any Mothibi said last month.

The DA said the ministry of transport’s support for the decision to place Letsoalo on leave must be followed by full co-operation with Scopa and law enforcement agencies.

“The precautionary suspension of the CEO is just the beginning. The DA will not rest until justice and good governance are restored at the RAF.”

TimesLIVE 

