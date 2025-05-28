South Africa

Sizekhaya Holdings wins R180bn lottery licence

Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau announces winning bidder for lucrative fourth national lottery licence

28 May 2025 - 13:23
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

After delays and court action, trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau has announced Sizekhaya Holdings as the winner of the fourth national lottery licence...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joshlin Smith 'very likely' abused after kidnap, says human trafficking expert South Africa
  2. 'I can’t stop thinking about her laugh': Tributes flow for murdered Olorato ... South Africa
  3. Radio DJ Darren Scott succumbs to cancer South Africa
  4. Rand Water maintenance to hit Gauteng, North West from Thursday South Africa
  5. Police search for man who 'killed woman and dumped her body' South Africa

Latest Videos

Taraji P. Henson’s 2025 Commencement Speech Spelman College. This Message Will ...
Trump administration fights back on South Sudan deportations | NewsNation Prime