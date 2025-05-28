South Africa

Man sentenced to 25 years for setting girlfriend on fire in Eastern Cape

28 May 2025 - 15:11 By Khodani Mpilo
Motlatsi Mpharu was sentenced to 25 years in prison for pouring petrol on his girlfriend Mpho Kutoana and setting her on fire. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Motlatsi Mpharu, 31, has been sentenced by a court in the Eastern Cape to 25 years in prison for pouring petrol on his girlfriend and setting her on fire.

The incident occurred in January when Mpho Kutoana went to visit Mpharu at his home and an argument broke out.

"[Mpharu] accused her of being unfaithful and in a fit of rage tied her [up] with an electric cable, stabbed her in the left thigh, poured petrol over her and set her alight,” said police spokesperson Capt Ursula Roelofse.

“Mpharu also caught fire and had to extinguish the flames. After he put out the fire he called his friends to come and assist him by taking his girlfriend to hospital.”

Kutoana sustained severe burns and was in Mpilisweni (Sterkspruit) Hospital for two months.

Mpharu fled from the crime scene before the police arrived. He was arrested a a week later when the police received information that he returned to his house.

He was found guilty and sentenced in the Sterkspruit regional court on May 23.

Joe Gqabi district police commissioner Maj-Gen Lindelwa Vellem applauded the professionalism and attention to detail shown by Det-Sgt Sibusiso Vundisa and commended the collaboration between the police and the NPA.

TimesLIVE

KGAUGELO GUMEDE | Robala ka kgotso Olorato Mongale

This week my heart is heavy.
Ideas
2 hours ago

'How do you live with yourself?' mother asks tearful Kelly Smith

Raquel “Kelly” Smith broke down in tears on Wednesday as the sound of her missing daughter's laughter echoed through a packed high court sitting in ...
News
3 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Small wins drown out the toxic narrative that fuels GBV

It is incumbent on general society to realise we all have a role and responsibility in fighting the GBV epidemic
Opinion & Analysis
10 hours ago

Hand over GBV culprits, murdered teenager's family asks community

The family of KwaZulu-Natal teenager Xolile Mpanza, 17, who was found dead in a sugar cane plantation near Dokodweni on the north coast, is calling ...
News
2 days ago
