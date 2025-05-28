Residents across Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane are set to face water supply disruptions from Thursday as Rand Water undertakes critical infrastructure maintenance.
The maintenance projects, lasting four days until June 2, will affect large parts of Gauteng and extend into parts of the Free State, Mpumalanga and the North West.
Rand Water, the bulk water supplier, said the annual maintenance is vital to ensure long-term water supply stability, specially ahead of the high-demand festive season.
The utility’s COO confirmed the Mapleton system will be completely shut down for 107 hours, cutting water supply to major metros during the period.
POLL | Should major cities have emergency water reserves during planned outages?
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
Residents across Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane are set to face water supply disruptions from Thursday as Rand Water undertakes critical infrastructure maintenance.
The maintenance projects, lasting four days until June 2, will affect large parts of Gauteng and extend into parts of the Free State, Mpumalanga and the North West.
Rand Water, the bulk water supplier, said the annual maintenance is vital to ensure long-term water supply stability, specially ahead of the high-demand festive season.
The utility’s COO confirmed the Mapleton system will be completely shut down for 107 hours, cutting water supply to major metros during the period.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Rand Water maintenance to hit Gauteng, North West from Thursday
Boutique hotel owner wins court spat over water after ‘tampering’ claims in Cape Town
Water supply restored to West Rand, Johannesburg health facilities
Contingency measures for Gauteng health facilities after water pipe bursts
Water restored in Northcliff after long outage, but later gushing in the street due to burst pipe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos