POLL | Should major cities have emergency water reserves during planned outages?

28 May 2025 - 12:41 By TimesLIVE
Residents fill buckets after Joburg Water disconnected illegal connections in Phumlamqashi in Lenasia on November 12 2024. The operation is part of efforts to address the challenges posed by unauthorised connections to the city's water network.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Residents across Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni  and Tshwane are set to face water supply disruptions from Thursday as Rand Water undertakes critical infrastructure maintenance.

The maintenance projects, lasting four days until June 2, will affect large parts of Gauteng and extend into parts of the Free State, Mpumalanga and the North West.

Rand Water, the bulk water supplier, said the annual maintenance is vital to ensure long-term water supply stability, specially ahead of the high-demand festive season.

The utility’s COO confirmed the Mapleton system will be completely shut down for 107 hours, cutting water supply to major metros during the period.

READ MORE:

Rand Water maintenance to hit Gauteng, North West from Thursday

Rand Water has announced a series of critical infrastructure maintenance operations from Thursday at 3am to Tuesday June 2 at 5pm, with additional ...
News
1 day ago

Boutique hotel owner wins court spat over water after ‘tampering’ claims in Cape Town

The water supply to businessman’s home and hotel was disconnected in November
News
1 day ago

Water supply restored to West Rand, Johannesburg health facilities

Water supply has been fully restored at health facilities affected by the recent water outage on the West Rand and in parts of Johannesburg.
News
1 week ago

Contingency measures for Gauteng health facilities after water pipe bursts

A number of public health facilities in Johannesburg and the West Rand experienced water supply disruptions on Tuesday after a major pipe burst on ...
News
1 week ago

Water restored in Northcliff after long outage, but later gushing in the street due to burst pipe

After almost a week of water outages in Northcliff, Johannesburg, due to a glitch at the Northcliff Tower, water was restored in the area late on ...
News
1 month ago
