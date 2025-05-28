Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo has been placed on special leave with immediate effect by the board.
“The CEO will be on special leave until the conclusion of the relevant investigations by the Special Investigating Unit, or such earlier date as the board may determine,” the transport department said.
“The board has indicated this is a precautionary measure and does not constitute disciplinary action or presumption of guilt.
“The decision was taken solely in the interest of good governance and as a precautionary step to facilitate ongoing investigative processes. It does not imply any prejudgment or adverse finding against the CEO.”
A senior manager at the RAF, Phathutshedzo Lukhwareni, will serve as the acting CEO to ensure continuity of operations.
TimesLIVE
RAF boss Collins Letsoalo placed on special leave amid SIU probe
Phathutshedzo Lukhwareni to serve as acting CEO to ensure continuity
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo has been placed on special leave with immediate effect by the board.
“The CEO will be on special leave until the conclusion of the relevant investigations by the Special Investigating Unit, or such earlier date as the board may determine,” the transport department said.
“The board has indicated this is a precautionary measure and does not constitute disciplinary action or presumption of guilt.
“The decision was taken solely in the interest of good governance and as a precautionary step to facilitate ongoing investigative processes. It does not imply any prejudgment or adverse finding against the CEO.”
A senior manager at the RAF, Phathutshedzo Lukhwareni, will serve as the acting CEO to ensure continuity of operations.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
SIU unhappy with lack of co-operation as it probes Road Accident Fund
Treasury disputes RAF CEO's claims
RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo ‘undeterred’ by SIU R79m office lease investigation
RAF head in firing line over R79m office lease
Supreme Court rules in favour of RAF CEO Letsoalo, holds RAF liable instead for costs of delayed claims
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos