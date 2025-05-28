South Africa

RAF boss Collins Letsoalo placed on special leave amid SIU probe

Phathutshedzo Lukhwareni to serve as acting CEO to ensure continuity

28 May 2025 - 13:43 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo has been placed on special leave by the fund's board. File photo.
RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo has been placed on special leave by the fund's board. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo has been placed on special leave with immediate effect by the board.

“The CEO will be on special leave until the conclusion of the relevant investigations by the Special Investigating Unit, or such earlier date as the board may determine,” the transport department said.

“The board has indicated this is a precautionary measure and does not constitute disciplinary action or presumption of guilt.

“The decision was taken solely in the interest of good governance and as a precautionary step to facilitate ongoing investigative processes. It does not imply any prejudgment or adverse finding against the CEO.”

A senior manager at the RAF, Phathutshedzo Lukhwareni, will serve as the acting CEO to ensure continuity of operations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SIU unhappy with lack of co-operation as it probes Road Accident Fund

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it has experienced a lack of co-operation from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) in its investigation into the ...
News
1 month ago

Treasury disputes RAF CEO's claims

Collins Letsoalo asserts he did nothing wrong in awarding R79m lease to losing bidder, but his story does not jibe with versions from the SIU, ...
News
1 month ago

RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo ‘undeterred’ by SIU R79m office lease investigation

“I will pursue this. The lawyers must know I fear not. I sleep nicely at night knowing I have nothing to fear, whether it is an SIU investigation or ...
News
1 month ago

RAF head in firing line over R79m office lease

A preliminary report of the Special Investigating Unit has implicated Collins Letsoalo, CEO of the Road Accident Fund in possible wrongdoing ...
News
1 month ago

Supreme Court rules in favour of RAF CEO Letsoalo, holds RAF liable instead for costs of delayed claims

Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo, the fund and its board had appealed a high court ruling that ordered them to pay costs from their own pocket
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joshlin Smith 'very likely' abused after kidnap, says human trafficking expert South Africa
  2. 'I can’t stop thinking about her laugh': Tributes flow for murdered Olorato ... South Africa
  3. Radio DJ Darren Scott succumbs to cancer South Africa
  4. Rand Water maintenance to hit Gauteng, North West from Thursday South Africa
  5. Police search for man who 'killed woman and dumped her body' South Africa

Latest Videos

Taraji P. Henson’s 2025 Commencement Speech Spelman College. This Message Will ...
Trump administration fights back on South Sudan deportations | NewsNation Prime