South Africa

SANDF reaffirms commitment to peacekeeping efforts across the continent

28 May 2025 - 18:06
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
28 May 2025. SANDF members on a parade during a rehearsal for the UN peacekeepers day in Bloemfontein at De Brug military base. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi.
UN peacekeepers day-6K8A9991 28 May 2025. SANDF members on a parade during a rehearsal for the UN peacekeepers day in Bloemfontein at De Brug military base. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

As South Africa prepares to honour its fallen soldiers in a wreath-laying ceremony, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has reaffirmed the country’s long-standing commitment to peacekeeping efforts across the continent. 

“South Africa has stamped its authority to say we are a country that stands for peace. Even at the cost of our lives, South Africans are willing to go and raise their hands to say we will be there for fellow Africans, to ensure that there is stability in the region,” said SANDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Junior Grade Prince Tshabalala.

On Thursday, the SANDF will host a wreath-laying ceremony at De Brug military base, Bloemfontein, to observe International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

The event honours the professionalism, dedication, and sacrifice of UN peacekeepers, past and present, who have served to promote peace across conflict-affected regions around the world.

“We are grateful to their families for lending us their sons and daughters. They paid the ultimate sacrifice ensuring peace on the continent,” he said.

Themed “Review and adapt UN peacekeeping to meet the needs of the 21st century”, this year’s observance highlights the evolving challenges and roles peacekeepers face in fostering sustainable peace and security.

Tshabalala said that silencing the guns across the continent is essential for stability and for the developmental opportunities of African nations.

The SANDF participated in peacekeeping efforts in Goma in the eastern DRC, during which some of its soldiers were killed in battle. Tshabalala said that despite the casualties, their presence was crucial in stabilising the region.

Withdrawal from DRC has started, but 14 lives lost is the South African cost

The father of the late Pieter Jacobus Strydom jnr believes his son’s life was lost in vain
News
3 weeks ago
SANDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Junior Grade Prince Tshabalala addresses the media at De Brug military base in Bloemfontein as preparations are made for The International Day of UN Peacekeepers. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi.
UN peacekeepers day-6K8A0013 SANDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Junior Grade Prince Tshabalala addresses the media at De Brug military base in Bloemfontein as preparations are made for The International Day of UN Peacekeepers. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Highlighting the history of peacekeeping and its importance, he said South Africa’s involvement in peacekeeping began in earnest in 1994, inspired by the country’s founding president Nelson Mandela.

In 1999, he said Mandela played a crucial role in peacekeeping efforts during the First Congolese War. Between 2001 and 2006, the SANDF was involved in Burundi’s transition to peace, and was also involved in the Central African Republic from 2006 to 2015. 

Tshabalala said South Africa has also played a key role in Sudan, Lesotho and Mozambique.

He said these missions have reinforced the country’s legacy as a contributor to peace and security on the continent.

“Our legacy speaks for itself,” said Tshabalala.

 

 

More recently, from 2021 to 2023, SA participated in the Sadc Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), countering insurgency in Cabo Delgado.

Tshabalala said peacekeeping reflects SA’s constitutional values.

“We are a living embodiment of the South African constitution and foreign policy values is human rights, regional integration, solidarity, and African-led solutions for African problems,” he said.

He said the impact of these missions has been significant.

Tshabalala emphasised that SA remains committed to the conflict mediation process and supporting any effort that ensures human rights and peace for fellow Africans.

TimesLIVE

DRC faces rising military costs, tax shortfall in revised 'combat budget'

The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with soaring military costs and declining tax revenues due to an offensive by Rwandan-backed rebels, ...
News
6 hours ago

DRC debacle should teach us not to play Africa's Mr Fix-it

After the prodigal spending of huge resources and sacrificing many innocent young lives in the DRC debacle, South Africa this week finally bowed to ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Mali's efforts to stem political protests to face test

An attempt by Mali's military government to stamp out public dissent by banning all political activity will be put to the test on Friday as critics ...
News
2 weeks ago

Serious introspection needed by SANDF leadership after DRC withdrawal: analysts

The assertion by defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga that deployed members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Joshlin Smith 'very likely' abused after kidnap, says human trafficking expert South Africa
  2. 'I can’t stop thinking about her laugh': Tributes flow for murdered Olorato ... South Africa
  3. Radio DJ Darren Scott succumbs to cancer South Africa
  4. Sizekhaya Holdings wins R180bn lottery licence South Africa
  5. Rand Water maintenance to hit Gauteng, North West from Thursday South Africa

Latest Videos

Guinea mining industry: Authorities freeze bank accounts of mining companies
Stitched with love: 67 Blankets brings warmth and dignity to Nazareth House