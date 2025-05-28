South Africa

Former first lady Zanele Mbeki awarded honorary doctorate from UP

28 May 2025 - 15:24
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Zanele Mbeki receives an honorary doctorate from UP for a lifetime of advocacy for women’s rights, rural empowerment and inclusive development in Africa.
Zanele Mbeki receives an honorary doctorate from UP for a lifetime of advocacy for women’s rights, rural empowerment and inclusive development in Africa.
Image: University of Pretoria/ X

The University of Pretoria (UP) has awarded former first lady and social worker Zanele Mbeki an honorary doctorate for her advocacy for an inclusive society and championing women's rights, particularly in rural areas.

Mbeki holds a degree in social work from the University of the Witwatersrand and a diploma in social policy and administration from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

She cofounded a microfinance institution called the Women's Development Bank in 1990, which catered to the needs of women in rural areas whose male relatives worked in mines. In 2003 she started an organisation called Women in Dialogue, giving a voice to women in Africa. Mbeki also started the Zanele Mbeki Development Trust to improve the status of African women.

Together we can make remarkable strides in rewriting the story of Africa and her people, not one defined by struggle but by innovation and the humanity of her people
Zanele Mbeki

Former head of UP’s department of social work and criminology Prof Antoinette Lombard said Mbeki's advocacy predates her tenure as first lady.

“Her deep concern for the plight of those left behind spans many years of work. This includes her contributions as a social worker in London, Zambia, Pakistan, India and Kenya; in the fields of health and mental health as a social worker for refugees in Botswana and Nigeria as part of the UN High Commission for Refugees; and for Anglo American in Zambia as a case worker,” she said.

In her speech, Mbeki thanked the university. “I remain committed to realising the call to South Africa and Africa where every person has a chance to thrive. Let this moment inspire us to act with purpose, conviction and unity,” she said.

“Together we can make remarkable strides in rewriting the story of Africa and her people, not one defined by struggle but by innovation and the humanity of her people.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cartoonist Zapiro receives honorary doctorate from University of Pretoria

Award-winning cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro, better known as Zapiro, has been granted an honorary doctorate in education by the University of Pretoria
News
1 week ago

My grandmother was my first engineering teacher: global AI expert

A simple act ignited a lifelong passion to understand, test, innovate and solve problems: Prof Tshilidzi Marwala on receiving honorary doctorate
News
1 week ago

‘Nothing can stand in your way’: Raymond Zondo urges UFS graduates to become job creators

Zondo also urged the students to use their education to address some of the key issues the country faces.
News
1 month ago

'Embrace critical thinking': Kgalema Motlanthe on digital manipulation

The University of Johannesburg has honoured former president Kgalema Motlanthe with an honorary doctorate in politics and international relations, ...
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joshlin Smith 'very likely' abused after kidnap, says human trafficking expert South Africa
  2. 'I can’t stop thinking about her laugh': Tributes flow for murdered Olorato ... South Africa
  3. Radio DJ Darren Scott succumbs to cancer South Africa
  4. Rand Water maintenance to hit Gauteng, North West from Thursday South Africa
  5. Police search for man who 'killed woman and dumped her body' South Africa

Latest Videos

Guinea mining industry: Authorities freeze bank accounts of mining companies
Stitched with love: 67 Blankets brings warmth and dignity to Nazareth House