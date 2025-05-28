South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Sentencing expected for Joshlin Smith's convicted kidnappers

28 May 2025 - 08:56 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The mother of Joshlin Smith, Kelly, and two others, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn, are to be sentenced on Wednesday at the Western Cape High Court.

The trio were convicted by the high court sitting in Saldanha Bay on charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Joshlin, then aged six, disappeared from her home at the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on February 19 2024.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joshlin Smith 'very likely' abused after kidnap, says human trafficking expert

It is highly unlikely that missing child Joshlin Smith did not endure some form of physical or psychological harm after being sold by her mother ...
News
18 hours ago

Judge sets potential date for sentencing in Joshlin Smith trial

Pre-sentencing procedures started when the trio convicted of kidnapping and trafficking missing child Joshlin Smith appeared at the high court in ...
News
2 weeks ago

‘I want my grandchild back’: guilty verdict handed down but search continues for Joshlin Smith

It was an impromptu encounter with an evangelist on a chilly August morning that helped seal the fate of Racquel "Kelly" Smith who faces the prospect ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joshlin Smith 'very likely' abused after kidnap, says human trafficking expert South Africa
  2. Radio DJ Darren Scott succumbs to cancer South Africa
  3. 'I can’t stop thinking about her laugh': Tributes flow for murdered Olorato ... South Africa
  4. Police search for man who 'killed woman and dumped her body' South Africa
  5. Rand Water maintenance to hit Gauteng, North West from Thursday South Africa

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith's convicted kidnappers back in court for sentencing
Vegetable orchestra plays classics on carrots and zucchini | REUTERS