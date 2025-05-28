According to the eHRAF World Cultures database, Babemba (or Bemba) people are not from South Africa at all. They are based in the highlands of northern Zambia, where they form the largest ethnic group in the Northern Province.
WATCH | Taraji P Henson’s 'Babemba' mix-up sparks social media outburst
The Babemba are from Zambia not South Africa, but what the actress said about women in her Spelman address resonated nevertheless
Image: sunshinetaraji/instagram
American actress and activist Taraji P Henson stirred a wave of social media discussions after her 2025 Spelman College Commencement address.
In her speech, she referenced a rite of passage allegedly practised by the “Babemba tribe of South Africa”.
The touching anecdote quickly garnered attention but not for the reasons she may have intended.
During her speech as the 138th Commencement speaker at Spelman College, Henson delivered an impassioned reflection on community, redemption and the strength of black women as she described a powerful ritual meant to restore and uplift individuals who had lost their way.
“There is a beautiful ritual in the Babemba tribe in South Africa. When a person acts irresponsible or harmful, he is placed in the centre of the village alone and surrounded by the tribe for two days. Every woman, man and child gather and speak positive affirmations to the person, [to] remind him of all the good things he's done,” she said.
“The tribe believes that each human comes into the world as good. At the end a joyous celebration takes place and the person is symbolically and literally welcomed back into the tribe,” Henson said.
The heartfelt story struck a chord with many — but quickly raised eyebrows over its geographic inaccuracy.
According to the eHRAF World Cultures database, Babemba (or Bemba) people are not from South Africa at all. They are based in the highlands of northern Zambia, where they form the largest ethnic group in the Northern Province.
“The Bemba are the largest ethnic group in the Northern Province of Zambia occupying the district of Kasama and parts of Mpika, Chinsali, Luwingu and Mporokoso. They share a common language, Cibemba, and cultural identity rooted in their allegiance to the Citimukulu, their paramount chief.”
South African audiences were quick to notice the slip, turning to humour as a way to process the mix-up, with South African actor Maps Maponyane also adding to the conversation.
“Good morning to all the members of the Babemba tribe of South Africa out there,” said Maponyane.
Others took to social media to make light of the moment, with X user Karabo Mahlok saying: “I got paid on Friday and already broke. I want the Babimba (sic) tribe to surround me now.”
Despite the geographic error, Henson’s broader message resonated, especially her passionate tribute to black women.
She honoured historic figures such as Catherine Johnson, Harriet Tubman and Michelle Obama, while also recognising the sacrifices made by everyday women.
“We are nurturers, nation builders. It's in the doing that we are often recognised, but it's the power of the unseen where we are often ignored, the grandmothers who prayed over you so that you could walk across this stage today,” she said.
She went on to speak candidly about her own upbringing in Washington DC.
“Divine intervention had me go down south to my grandma's house in Scotland Neck, North Cackalacky. I knew I wanted to make people laugh or cry or feel something. Grandma's house gave me access to the impossible by all measures.”
