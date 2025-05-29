South Africa

Arrest made in KZN in connection with murder of student Olorato Mongale

29 May 2025 - 06:49 By TimesLIVE
Olorato Mongale, originally from Bloemfontein, was murdered in the north of Johannesburg after going out on a date.
Image: Supplied

Police have traced the VW polo used in Johannesburg student Olorato Mongale's murder to KwaZulu-Natal.

“The vehicle was found with traces of blood inside at a panel beater workshop in Phoenix, Durban,” national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

“The owner of the vehicle is arrested.”

The vehicle was found with traces of blood inside at a panelbeater workshop in Phoenix, Durban,
Image: SAPS

Police want to question two more men. Mathe named them as Fezile Ngubane and Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya.

Mongale was murdered within two hours of going on a date with a man on Sunday afternoon, named as John. CCTV footage showed he had picked her up in a car with cloned licence plates.

She had first met him in her hometown of Bloemfontein and he had asked to meet her in Johannesburg, where she was studying for a postgraduate qualification at Wits university. 

