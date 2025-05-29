Arrest made in KZN in connection with murder of student Olorato Mongale

Police want to question two more men. Mathe named them as Fezile Ngubane and Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya.
Mongale was murdered within two hours of going on a date with a man on Sunday afternoon, named as John. CCTV footage showed he had picked her up in a car with cloned licence plates.
She had first met him in her hometown of Bloemfontein and he had asked to meet her in Johannesburg, where she was studying for a postgraduate qualification at Wits university.
Police have traced the VW polo used in Johannesburg student Olorato Mongale's murder to KwaZulu-Natal.
“The vehicle was found with traces of blood inside at a panel beater workshop in Phoenix, Durban,” national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
“The owner of the vehicle is arrested.”
