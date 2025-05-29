Forty graduates turn conservation training into economic opportunity
Agriculture and biodiversity can be platforms for innovation and growth
Forty youths and women received certificates on Thursday in Bloemfontein for completing a community-based training programme hosted by Meals on Wheels in partnership with SANParks as part of a growing initiative to tackle youth unemployment, food insecurity and economic inequality in South Africa.
The training focused on agriculture, food preservation, leather and beauty product manufacturing, supported by the government and private sector partners. It aims to equip vulnerable community members with hands-on skills to start their own businesses and build self-sufficiency.
Seiso Mohai, deputy minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, applauded the graduates for embracing an opportunity that links conservation with job creation.
“We must begin to see agriculture and biodiversity not only as tools for survival but as platforms for innovation and growth. What we are witnessing today is not just a graduation but a shift in how we build resilience in our rural communities,” said Mohai.
Skumsa Nthanga, SANParks head of socioeconomic transformation and Vision 2040 project lead, told TimesLIVE that the programme’s purpose is to empower communities, especially those near biodiversity-rich landscapes, to reclaim their heritage through sustainable economic activity.
“We want to see beneficiaries establish and run their own enterprises. Our national parks are in remote areas with limited job opportunities. This programme is about closing that gap,” she added.
One of the graduates, Thulisa Mnqabisa from Nomathamsanqa, said she closed her beauty salon to join the training. “I wanted to learn how to develop my own beauty products and eventually use them in my salon,” she said.
Mnqabisa told TimesLIVE that she now plans to manufacture and distribute her beauty products to BnB houses and hotels. “The knowledge I got here will help me employ others in my community. That’s the dream.”
Makhantshane Rooi, who trained in leather crafting, said the programme changed his life. “Before this, I had no idea how to make anything with leather. Now I can make passport holders, toiletry bags and keyholders using cow hide — and all by hand. I plan to sell my products to the community and build something for myself.”
Another participant, Albertina Sulane, 52, from Bloemfontein, said she started a business in 2010 but struggled due to lack of knowledge. “Now I have learnt how to preserve food. I’m ready to restart my business and apply these skills and I have faith that this time it will not fail.”
Effort Bhebe, Meals on Wheels community services CFO, said the training was more than just business. “As we stand at the crossroads of climate change, food insecurity and economic disparity, agriculture holds incredible potential. It provides food, employment and dignity,” he said.
Bhebe said the programme focused on biodiversity and entrepreneurship. “We provided training that helped beneficiaries innovate and develop products with real market value. Today’s graduation is a step towards sustainable communities that value social equity, economic stability and environmental health.”
