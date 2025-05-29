South Africa

Gang of 10 open fire at taxi rank in Katlehong, killing two people

29 May 2025 - 13:23 By TimesLIVE
The Zonkizizwe taxi rank in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. File image
The Zonkizizwe taxi rank in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

A member of a minibus taxi association and a security officer were fatally shot at the Zonkizizwe rank in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, early on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a white Toyota Fortuner with about 10 men inside arrived at the rank and started shooting at security officers.

A bakkie belonging to the officers was torched. A second vehicle had multiple gunshot holes.

“The motive behind the shooting is suspected to be taxi violence-related and one rifle has been seized for further investigations. No-one is arrested yet,” said Nevhuhulwi.

“In a separate incident on Thursday, a team of police members comprising the highway unit, Hillbrow tracing unit and Johannesburg metro police tactical response unit pounced on three suspects at a warehouse in Dawn Park.

“The trio were found in possession of an R5 rifle, ammunition and three magazines. These will be taken for ballistic testing to determine if the firearm was used in the commission of crime.”

Nevhuhulwi asked anyone with information that can assist with the police investigations to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600-10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on MySapsApp which can be accessed on any smartphone.

TimesLIVE

Gauteng taxi bosses agree to ceasefire, mediation after 59 lives lost

The bloodshed has claimed 59 lives in Gauteng since the beginning of the year, with 30 deaths recorded in March.
News
1 month ago

Taxi violence stalks Katlehong

A wave of deadly violence has swept through Palm Ridge and Katlehong in Ekurhuleni, leaving 18 people dead in one month.
News
1 month ago

EDITORIAL | Time to tackle taxi-related violence head-on

Several taxi organisations have lost members to violence and even innocent bystanders are getting caught in the crossfire
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Wife who took over taxi business from husband also murdered

An Ekurhuleni woman who had just taken over her murdered husband's taxi business was shot and killed in her car n Wadeville, Germiston, on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Shots fired between members of two security companies at Meyerton taxi rank

Gauteng police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a shooting incident at a Meyerton taxi rank on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Santaco calls for increased government funding to scrap unroadworthy taxis

Santaco is urging the transport department to increase the funding allocated to the taxi recapitalisation programme.
News
3 weeks ago

Women’s help desk launched to transform gender barriers in transport sector

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela launched the public transport women’s help desk on Thursday.
News
1 month ago
