General assistant arrested for alleged sexual assault of grade 2 pupil

A general assistant at Laerskool Dalmondeor in Johannesburg was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an alleged sexual incident involving a grade 2 pupil last week.

“The learner’s mother alleges that her child was sexually assaulted by a general assistant on Wednesday, May 21, in one of the school’s cloakrooms. The mother reportedly opened a case at Mondeor Police Station the same day,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Thursday.

The case was unknown to the school until police arrived to arrest the implicated staff member.

“The circumstances are being investigated by the police. The alleged perpetrator remains in custody, and he will be precautionarily removed from the school,” Mabona said.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said he was deeply disturbed by the alleged incident.

The department said it took such allegations seriously. “The safety, protection and psychological wellbeing of all learners remains our foremost priority.

“It is heartbreaking that a child could be subjected to such trauma in a place meant to nurture and protect them. We condemn this alleged act in the strongest terms and call for the law to take its full course,” Chiloane said.

He said the arrest took place during Child Protection Week, a period dedicated to raising awareness about the rights, safety and dignity of children.

“It is a painful reminder of the urgent need to strengthen protective measures in all learning environments and ensure that no child is ever subjected to harm while under our care,” Chiloane said.

