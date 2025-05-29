South Africa

Kelly Smith sentenced to life in prison for trafficking her daughter Joshlin

29 May 2025 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Raquel 'Kelly' Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin 'Boeta' Appollis (left) and friend Steveno van Rhyn (centre).
Raquel 'Kelly' Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin 'Boeta' Appollis (left) and friend Steveno van Rhyn (centre).
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Raquel “Kelly” Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and friend Steveno van Rhyn were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday for human trafficking.

During a dramatic trial, the court heard the trio hatched a plan to sell six-year-old Joshlin Smith to a sangoma for R20,000. She disappeared in February 2024 and remains missing.

Judge Nathan Erasmus, handing down sentence at the multipurpose centre in Saldanha Bay, said: “There is nothing I can find that is redeeming and deserving of a lesser sentence than the harshest I can impose.”

The three were sentenced to 10 years on the kidnapping charge, to run concurrently with the life sentences, and their names will be entered into the national child protection register.

Addressing the three directly, the judge said Appollis had fed Joshlin, sold her and “you sit there and you say nothing, betraying the trust she must have placed in you, Mr Appollis, as her parents, and you Miss Smith as the one that gave birth to her. And you Mr Van Rhyn, being that good friend and the father of a small child”. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joshlin Smith 'very likely' abused after kidnap, says human trafficking expert

It is highly unlikely that missing child Joshlin Smith did not endure some form of physical or psychological harm after being sold by her mother ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Sentencing for Joshlin Smith's convicted kidnappers

Sentencing proceedings in aggravation and mitigation of sentence for the mother of Joshlin Smith, Kelly, and two others, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno ...
News
2 hours ago

'How do you live with yourself?' mother asks tearful Kelly Smith

Raquel “Kelly” Smith broke down in tears on Wednesday as the sound of her missing daughter's laughter echoed through a packed high court sitting in ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former first lady Zanele Mbeki awarded honorary doctorate from UP South Africa
  2. Sizekhaya Holdings wins R180bn lottery licence South Africa
  3. Former policeman Andries Nel in court for fraud and money laundering South Africa
  4. Arrest made in KZN in connection with murder of student Olorato Mongale, police ... South Africa
  5. Residents ‘fighting a losing battle’ after gun battle between zama zamas and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Post Cabinet media briefing | 29 May 2025
Namibia pushes for German reparations on first Genocide Remembrance Day | DW ...