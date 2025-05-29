KZN education department promises to finalise probe into 'problem' principal

“These educators were instrumental in our community to help our children. This is an extremely high turnover and it affects our children, the continuity in the classroom and their learning experience,” said Galassi.
The principal of Westville Senior Primary School was asked to leave before a tense meeting on Wednesday between disgruntled parents and education officials about his resumption of duties.
Senior education officials said they received more than 31 grievances from parents dating to February 2023, February 2024 and May 2024.
The officials in the meeting were drawn from internal control, employee relations and the legal unit.
Disgruntled parents and a teachers' union protested outside the school on Friday, claiming the principal, whose name is known to TimesLIVE and who was appointed in 2022, has racked up about 50 complaints ranging from defamation to financial mismanagement.
The parents and the union said despite complaints the department has failed to act against the principal.
The department said on Saturday, “contrary to claims” suggesting inaction, it had initiated two independent investigations — one prompted by concerns raised by the Educators’ Support Group and another based on submissions from teachers at the school.
The headmaster was asked to recuse himself before the packed meeting at the school hall on Wednesday.
The officials said some of the teachers who had lodged grievances were not specific about times and dates of alleged infringements and they had interviewed some teachers about complaints.
The department would convene a meeting with employee relations, identify teachers with whom they will work regarding grievances and consider this against legislation before they decide to pursue charges.
An internal control official tasked with investigating some of the complaints — including misuse of the school vehicle — found there was nothing untoward.
One of the concerned parents, Judy Galassi, lamented how the school was struggling after the departure of 13 teachers.
“These educators were instrumental in our community to help our children. This is an extremely high turnover and it affects our children, the continuity in the classroom and their learning experience,” said Galassi.
While presenting her concerns, including the principal's unilateral decision to drop isiZulu as a first additional language, Galassi was heckled by other parents. “He did this without informing the MEC or anyone in the department. This has resulted in 47 children being forced to learn in one overcrowded class,” she said.
She alleged the principal had also introduced remedial units which were unauthorised and advertised without department approval.
“Funds are [allegedly] being redirected to staff entertainment and other expenditures including braais and alcohol which are expenses outside procedure,” said Galassi.
The concerns extended to alleged financial mismanagement and use of the school bakkie.
“There was an analysis done on fuel costs to the school, which was R55,000 compared with R24,000 the year before. It’s a cost to the school and the estate manager who was also unable to use the bakkie,” Galassi alleged.
Another parent raised a concern about an allegation that the school governing body had made the principal a cash offer to resign. “I am concerned because this is inappropriate and it has not been dealt with,” said the father.
Parent Mbuyise Ntuli called for a speedy finalisation of the matter.
“This school has got [a] history and a good image. It’s a brand to us and therefore we want to send a message to say, can you protect this brand? I saw this school for the first time on TV for all the wrong reasons,” said Ntuli.
“It appears this matter has not been concluded. If there is a person who ought to be suspended, let it be so. If the allegations against the man are not there, can you clear the man? He is a family man.”
Other parents also called for a speedy finalisation of the investigation as it had also divided the community.
DA MPL and the party’s education spokesperson Sakhile Mngadi said he was upset at the slow pace in which the matter was being handled. He had submitted questions about the issue in the legislature.
The DA had “critical information” which will be forwarded to the MEC's office to assist with the investigation.
“The DA has not taken any side. We are only on the side of the children who will continue to be affected [by] the instability at this school,” he said.
He was taken to task by an official accusing him of not declaring his presence at the meeting and forced to leave.
The department has undertaken to finalise the investigation by June 12.
