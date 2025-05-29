South Africa

Police rescue woman hijacked by seven men posing as cops

29 May 2025 - 07:46 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Seven men linked to the "blue light gang" hijacking of a woman motorist were caught by the Soweto flying squad.
Seven men linked to the "blue light gang" hijacking of a woman motorist were caught by the Soweto flying squad.
Image: SAPS

The Soweto flying squad rescued a woman who had been hijacked when they stopped two vehicles during a stop-and-search operation.

Seven men were arrested, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

The team was patrolling at 9.30am on Wednesday when they spotted a black Ford Fiesta with false number plates. A bronze Toyota Etios was also stopped. Both vehicles were searched with the assistance of tactical response team members.

“Two 9mm replica firearms and live ammunition was recovered together with a police docket cover, police cap and police bulletproof jacket.”

Nevhuhulwi said officers discovered that a woman in one of the vehicles “was actually hijacked and kidnapped by the same group”. 

The men, aged between 25 and 40, were arrested for kidnapping, impersonating police officers, possession of unlicensed firearms and of ammunition. Both vehicles were impounded for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police rescue pastor and wife hijacked by ‘blue light gang’ en route to church conference

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says the successful rescue of the couple was the result of the quick response and relentless determination of a ...
News
9 months ago

Cops chase and fatally shoot three N3 'blue light gang' suspects

A high-speed car chase ending in a shoot-out between police and robbery suspects left three men dead on Sunday night.
News
1 year ago

Blue light gang: Suspect nabbed in Boksburg

In the past six months eight suspected blue light gang members have been arrested.
News
1 year ago

Only by working together can we defeat crime, says new Gauteng police boss

Newly appointed Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni believes that only through community involvement and working together with the ...
News
1 year ago

Tourist robbed by Mpumalanga ‘blue light gang’ vows not to return to South Africa

Canadian CEO Sean Stephens, who was allegedly abducted and robbed by four bogus police officers while on holiday in Mpumalanga, has vowed not to ...
News
1 year ago

‘You never recover from something like that’: Highway robbers turn N3 into hell run

Petrol station attendants no longer turn a hair when bleeding victims come for help
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sizekhaya Holdings wins R180bn lottery licence South Africa
  2. Former first lady Zanele Mbeki awarded honorary doctorate from UP South Africa
  3. Former police lieutenant colonel in court for fraud and money laundering South Africa
  4. Residents ‘fighting a losing battle’ after gun battle between zama zamas and ... South Africa
  5. 'I can’t stop thinking about her laugh': Tributes flow for murdered Olorato ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Palestinian UN envoy cries out over deaths of children in Gaza | REUTERS
Glacier collapse buries Swiss village in mud and rocks | REUTERS