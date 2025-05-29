The Soweto flying squad made a critical breakthrough this week during a routine stop-and-search operation.
According to police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, officers rescued a woman who had been hijacked, leading to the arrest of seven suspects.
The rescue occurred at about 9.30am on Wednesday when the patrol unit noticed a black Ford Fiesta with false number plates.
A bronze Toyota Etios was also stopped. With help from the tactical response team, the vehicles were searched — leading to the shocking discovery and arrests.
This has led to online conversations about whether more roadblocks should be implemented or announced by the police to prevent such cases happening.
POLL | Should police announce roadblocks or is that just tipping off offenders?
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
The Soweto flying squad made a critical breakthrough this week during a routine stop-and-search operation.
According to police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, officers rescued a woman who had been hijacked, leading to the arrest of seven suspects.
The rescue occurred at about 9.30am on Wednesday when the patrol unit noticed a black Ford Fiesta with false number plates.
A bronze Toyota Etios was also stopped. With help from the tactical response team, the vehicles were searched — leading to the shocking discovery and arrests.
This has led to online conversations about whether more roadblocks should be implemented or announced by the police to prevent such cases happening.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Joburg metro cops rescue tied-up man at roadblock
Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock
Travelling this Easter? Know your rights when stopped at a roadblock
KZN transport department to hire 600 locals to boost safety after weekend road carnage
Traffic police roadblock lifts lid on R3m Mandrax stash in Cape Town
Farmer protests spread across rural France; one dead in roadblock accident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos