POLL | Should police announce roadblocks or is that just tipping off offenders?

29 May 2025 - 12:55 By TimesLIVE
Johannesburg metro police and SAPS' tactical response unit will be deployed to crime hotspots, major roadblocks will be set up across the city and stringent bylaw enforcement will ensure safety compliance in Johannesburg.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The Soweto flying squad made a critical breakthrough this week during a routine stop-and-search operation.

According to police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, officers rescued a woman who had been hijacked, leading to the arrest of seven suspects.

The rescue occurred at about 9.30am on Wednesday when the patrol unit noticed a black Ford Fiesta with false number plates.

A bronze Toyota Etios was also stopped. With help from the tactical response team, the vehicles were searched — leading to the shocking discovery and arrests.

This has led to online conversations about whether more roadblocks should be implemented or announced by the police to prevent such cases happening. 

