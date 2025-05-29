The Gauteng organised crime investigation (OCI) unit has arrested three suspects and five alleged accomplices in connection with an attack on a Johannesburg teacher.
Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said the officers are investigating an attempted murder case opened in Sandringham on December 3, where a deputy principal at a local school was shot and wounded.
They traced two suspects to Jeppe and one in Phumula near Vosloorus on Wednesday morning. A few hours later, five more suspects, in a Toyota Corolla, were apprehended on the M2 highway, near the Maritzburg on-ramp within the Jeppe policing precinct. They were allegedly about to commit an armed robbery.
Police seized five handguns and ammunition.
“Three of the suspects have been linked to attempted murder while five have, for now, been charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” Sibeko said.
TimesLIVE
Probe into attempted murder of Sandringham teacher leads to 8 arrests
Image: SAPS
