South Africa

Reserve Bank announces second repo rate cut of the year, first since January

Five MPC members favoured 25 basis points, while one preferred 50

29 May 2025 - 16:12
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. File image
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. File image
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the second repo rate cut of the year on Thursday afternoon, bringing the repo rate down to 7.25%.

Briefing reporters in Pretoria on Thursday, Kganyago said higher trade barriers and global uncertainty dampen the global growth outlook.

He said the monetary policy committee (MPC) had observed that inflation could be slower globally, given weaker world growth, and the bank expected global interest rates to slow during the year.

Mining and manufacturing data have been disappointing, and unemployment continues to rise. GDP projections are of 1.2% growth this year, increasing to 1.8% by 2027. The inflation forecast is revised downward due to lower oil prices.

“Against this backdrop, the MPC decided to reduce the policy rate by 25 basis points with effect from May 30. Five members favoured this action, while one preferred a cut of 50 basis points,” he said.

KZN at odds with Reserve Bank over Ithala

Finance MEC Francois Rodgers says province will approach judge president to prevent liquidation of bank and freezing of accounts
Business Times
4 days ago

The announcement comes after CPI edged up to 2.8% last week, though it remains well within the mid-range of the target band. At the last MPC meeting in March, the repo rate was kept unchanged at 7.5%. This makes for a total of two rate cuts this year.

Inflation, globally and domestically, has defied the pressures of ongoing geopolitical conflicts, elevated prices, global trade fragmentation and protectionist trade policies, and has settled consistently.

He said while the inflation outlook remained benign, the MPC considered an adverse scenario characterised by upside risks, worsening trade tensions and rapid rand depreciation.

“This scenario showed how a country with some fundamental vulnerabilities, like South Africa, risks stagnation, with growth moving lower while inflation rises due to currency weakness. In these conditions, monetary policy tightens to stabilise the macro economy.”

The governor said that given the lower forecast, the MPC had assessed the risks to growth as balanced. The MPC reduced rates from 7.75% to 7.5% in January.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

South Africans spending up to 80% of their take-home pay to service debt

Consumers are turning to loans to pay for increasing electricity, water and transport costs
News
1 day ago

‘We are shielding the poor,’ says Ramaphosa on high cost of living

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government has sufficient measures in place to shield poor South Africans from the high costs of basic necessities.
Politics
2 days ago

Delivering on a balanced fiscal strategy

In a constrained fiscal environment, credibility must be earned through action, writes Duncan Pieterse, director-general of the National Treasury
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

June fuel price drop looks likely despite Godongwana's levy hike

Strengthened rand, lower oil prices could temper financial blow to motorists
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Emerging economies face longer time of tighter financing: Lesetja Kganyago Politics
  2. SA and US finance chiefs finally meet under G20 Business
  3. Trump's shadow looms large over G20's future Business
  4. Relief as 'cautious' SARB keeps repo rate on hold Business
  5. G20 meeting of finance ministers ends with no communique, absent delegates South Africa
  6. Trade and tax policies pose inflation risks: Reserve Bank’s Lesetja Kganyago South Africa

Most read

  1. Former first lady Zanele Mbeki awarded honorary doctorate from UP South Africa
  2. Arrest made in KZN in connection with murder of Olorato Mongale: police ... South Africa
  3. Sizekhaya Holdings wins R180bn lottery licence South Africa
  4. Kelly Smith sentenced to life in prison for trafficking her daughter Joshlin South Africa
  5. Former policeman Andries Nel in court for fraud and money laundering South Africa

Latest Videos

Can Tech Fix Africa’s Property Puzzle? Proply’s Wesley Roos Thinks So
Migrant boat capsizes near Canary Islands