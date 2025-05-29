South Africa

UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17

'My parents will have their much-deserved bragging rights,' says Hazel Ntuli

29 May 2025 - 10:56
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
UP student Zanele Ntuli has graduated at the age of 17.
UP student Zanele Ntuli has graduated at the age of 17.
Image: University of Pretoria/ X

Hazel Ntuli, a University of Pretoria student, has obtained a degree in actuarial science at the age of 17.

Originally from Rosettenville in Johannesburg, Ntuli began her university studies in 2022, placing her years ahead of her peers. She is the first in her family to graduate from university.

“My parents will have their much-deserved bragging rights,” she said. “It will alleviate a lot of pressure and burdens that my family has been carrying for so long.”

She said her academic talents were recognised when she was in primary school.

“When I was in grade 3, I mistakenly wrote a grade 4 mathematics paper and scored the highest of all the actual grade 4 students. My teacher identified this and allowed me to write more grade 4 papers and saw that I performed exceptionally well.”

She mentioned that being a bit younger than her classmates had its own challenges, but with the support of mentors, lecturers and friends, she thrived.

UKZN's youngest PhD graduate 'unlocks secrets of gravity'

At 26 years old, Dr Shavani Naicker was the youngest doctoral graduate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal during its 2025 autumn graduation ...
News
1 week ago

“Many students treated me like the little sister they never had. There were a lot of expectations of me, and it got difficult to meet those expectations. I always reminded myself of why I’d started and made sure that my ‘why’ was strong enough. Having multiple vision boards kept me on track and, of course, prayer.”

Ntuli is pursuing her honours degree and plans to qualify as an actuary and enter the business world in the future.

“After this, I’m planning to both work and further my studies. I’ve always wanted an MBA.”

She advised young people to have a teachable spirit to succeed.

“You don’t know everything. Learn how to fail forward. Take your losses, mix them up with perseverance and grit. Be like a baby when taking on a challenge — ready to receive all the knowledge and wisdom you can.”

Higher education and training minister Nobuhle Nkabane congratulated Ntuli on her achievement and urged young people to draw inspiration from her.

“This extraordinary milestone makes Ntuli one of the youngest graduates in the university's history, and a shining example of academic excellence, resilience and the transformative power of education,” Nkabane said.

“She is not only breaking boundaries in the academic space; she is breaking intergenerational barriers, becoming the first graduate in her family and lighting the way for others.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former first lady Zanele Mbeki awarded honorary doctorate from UP

The University of Pretoria has awarded former first lady and social worker Zanele Mbeki an honorary doctorate for her advocacy for an inclusive ...
News
20 hours ago

Heartbroken mom accepts daughter’s posthumous diploma after mysterious death

In November Durban University of Technology student Sinenhlanhla Hlatshwayo wrote her final examinations, hoping she would cross the graduation stage ...
News
1 day ago

Shudufhadzo Musida chats SA Style Award, Columbia University studies

Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida has completed her first year at Columbia University in New York City, where she is pursuing a master’s ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Cartoonist Zapiro receives honorary doctorate from University of Pretoria

Award-winning cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro, better known as Zapiro, has been granted an honorary doctorate in education by the University of Pretoria
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former first lady Zanele Mbeki awarded honorary doctorate from UP South Africa
  2. Sizekhaya Holdings wins R180bn lottery licence South Africa
  3. Former policeman Andries Nel in court for fraud and money laundering South Africa
  4. Arrest made in KZN in connection with murder of student Olorato Mongale, police ... South Africa
  5. Residents ‘fighting a losing battle’ after gun battle between zama zamas and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Post Cabinet media briefing | 29 May 2025
Namibia pushes for German reparations on first Genocide Remembrance Day | DW ...