South Africa

WATCH | Gauteng education MEC briefs media on online admissions for schools

29 May 2025 - 09:52 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

MEC for education in Gauteng Matome Chiloane will on Thursday announce the commencement date and process of the 2026 online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8 in the province.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

School near Bronkhorstspruit thrilled at R1.36m donation for science and robotics lab

“Our pupils were doing well even without a lab. Now, with proper facilities, they can perform practicals like learners in other schools. They won’t ...
News
1 week ago

Half of teachers consider quitting — stress, admin burden and low pay among top reasons: survey

A new nationwide survey has revealed dissatisfaction among teachers, with half saying they are considering leaving the profession within the next ...
News
3 weeks ago

Gauteng education receives R207m cash injection for mobile classrooms

The Gauteng department of education has received a cash injection of R207m to fund additional mobile classrooms required for the 2025 pupil intake.
News
5 months ago

Gauteng education says it has placed majority of grade 1 and 8 applicants

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says the department has placed 325,734 of the 325,858 applications that qualified as complete and 19,032 ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former first lady Zanele Mbeki awarded honorary doctorate from UP South Africa
  2. Sizekhaya Holdings wins R180bn lottery licence South Africa
  3. Former policeman Andries Nel in court for fraud and money laundering South Africa
  4. Arrest made in KZN in connection with murder of student Olorato Mongale, police ... South Africa
  5. Residents ‘fighting a losing battle’ after gun battle between zama zamas and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Post Cabinet media briefing | 29 May 2025
Namibia pushes for German reparations on first Genocide Remembrance Day | DW ...