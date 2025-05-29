South Africa

WATCH | Sentencing for Joshlin Smith's convicted kidnappers

29 May 2025 - 09:02 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Sentencing proceedings in aggravation and mitigation of sentence for the mother of Joshlin Smith, Kelly, and two others, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn, are continuing on Thursday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

