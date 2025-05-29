He said the withdrawal did not diminish their responsibility to continue supporting peace-building efforts in the DRC.
'We will remember them': SANDF pays tribute to fallen soldiers
More than 4,000 peacekeepers paid the ultimate price under the UN flag
The chief of the SANDF, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, says the force is now at a critical phase of withdrawal from the Sadc Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), where South African troops have been deployed to support peace efforts.
“The contingent equipment of all the countries that had contributed troops and equipment is already at above 65% to the assembly area,” he said.
The SANDF observed the International Day of UN Peacekeepers on Thursday to honour the professionalism, dedication and sacrifice of UN peacekeepers — past and present — who have served in the pursuit of peace.
Maphwanya paid tribute to the 14 SANDF members who lost their lives while serving in the DRC, describing them as “heroes whose blood nurtured the roots of peace”.
“Their wounds are still fresh. They were fighting for the Congolese people's right to a peaceful and stable existence. I say with unwavering conviction that their sacrifice was not in vain.
“Their toil, their blood, is the tree we see today, a tree bearing the nascent fruits of peace and stability in that nation. However, we are not under any illusion that our work is complete. We recognise that we are still a long way from achieving our ultimate goal of lasting peace and stability.” he said.
