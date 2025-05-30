South Africa

Cape Town cop shot dead outside his home in Muizenberg

30 May 2025 - 10:43 By TimesLIVE
The police officer was shot outside his home in Vrygrond. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/mehaniq

A police sergeant in uniform was shot dead outside his home while leaving for work early on Friday in Cape Town.

The 48-year-old officer's body was discovered at 5am outside his home in Vrygrond, Muizenberg.

“He sustained fatal gunshot wounds. At the time of the incident, he was in uniform and en route to report for duty at Wynberg SAPS. His family members, who were inside the residence, were unharmed,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

The Hawks were assigned to lead the investigation.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile said no resource would be spared in the pursuit of those behind the shooting.

“An attack on any member of the SA Police Service will be met with the full force of the law. We will not rest until justice is served,” he said.

Anyone with information that could assist in solving the case is urged to contact Crime Stop anonymously at 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

