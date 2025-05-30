A police sergeant in uniform was shot dead outside his home while leaving for work early on Friday in Cape Town.
The 48-year-old officer's body was discovered at 5am outside his home in Vrygrond, Muizenberg.
“He sustained fatal gunshot wounds. At the time of the incident, he was in uniform and en route to report for duty at Wynberg SAPS. His family members, who were inside the residence, were unharmed,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
The Hawks were assigned to lead the investigation.
Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile said no resource would be spared in the pursuit of those behind the shooting.
“An attack on any member of the SA Police Service will be met with the full force of the law. We will not rest until justice is served,” he said.
Anyone with information that could assist in solving the case is urged to contact Crime Stop anonymously at 08600-10111.
TimesLIVE
Cape Town cop shot dead outside his home in Muizenberg
Image: 123RF/mehaniq
A police sergeant in uniform was shot dead outside his home while leaving for work early on Friday in Cape Town.
The 48-year-old officer's body was discovered at 5am outside his home in Vrygrond, Muizenberg.
“He sustained fatal gunshot wounds. At the time of the incident, he was in uniform and en route to report for duty at Wynberg SAPS. His family members, who were inside the residence, were unharmed,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
The Hawks were assigned to lead the investigation.
Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile said no resource would be spared in the pursuit of those behind the shooting.
“An attack on any member of the SA Police Service will be met with the full force of the law. We will not rest until justice is served,” he said.
Anyone with information that could assist in solving the case is urged to contact Crime Stop anonymously at 08600-10111.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Bystander shot during chaotic cash-in-transit robbery in KZN
Probe into attempted murder of Sandringham teacher leads to 8 arrests
Three life terms for two men who murdered policemen, CPF member
Teens face attempted murder charges for 'brutal attack' on cop in Mossel Bay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos