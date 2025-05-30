South Africa

Four life terms for ex-DA councillor after family dies in fire he started

30 May 2025 - 19:21 By Ernest Mabuza
Michael Buthelezi, who miraculously survived the ravaging fire with minor burn wounds, had initially claimed that he was attacked because of his stance in the fight against corruption. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Former DA PR councillor Michael Buthelezi was sentenced to four life terms in prison by the Ladysmith regional court on Friday.

Buthelezi was earlier found guilty of killing his partner and three children at his house in Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal in October 2023. He was also sentenced to a further 15 years for two counts of defeating the ends of justice and arson.

“The court heard that Buthelezi burnt his partner Khombisile Nyoka, 41, his 12-year-old daughter Lubanzi Buthelezi, his son Zigizemdoda Buthelezi, 9, and two-year-old last born daughter Sibingele Buthelezi all alive by setting alight a two-roomed house they were sleeping in,” police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said.

Buthelezi miraculously survived the fire with minor burn wounds and claimed he was attacked because of his stance in the fight against corruption.

“The Political Killings Task Team took over the investigations but his tune took a dramatic turn when he later accused his partner's ex-boyfriend of throwing a bomb inside the house.

“Police investigations proved that Buthelezi single-handedly killed his family and overwhelming evidence convinced the court to hand down maximum sentence,” Netshiunda said.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi praised the investigating team for uncovering the truth and debunking claims that the murders were politically motivated.

“It takes dedication and paying attention to every detail to detect untruths from purported victims and we applaud our investigators for digging out facts and presenting strong evidence before the court,” Mkhwanazi said.

