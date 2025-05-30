A woman who allegedly scammed a number of people by promising to fast-track their applications for government-subsidised housing has been arrested after allegedly walking into the Gauteng department of human settlements office and confessing her crimes.
The woman told a senior official at the department's customer support centre earlier this week she had illegally collected more than R100,000 from members of the public, the department said
She claimed she could help them “jump the housing waiting list” and secure Breaking New Ground or RDP houses. The official alerted authorities and the suspect was apprehended in a joint operation by the department and the Ekurhuleni metro police. She is now in police custody and faces charges of fraud.
Human settlements MEC Tasneem Motara praised the official who escalated the matter.
“I commend the official who acted responsibly and was not tempted to get involved in corrupt activity herself. We are serious about cracking down on corruption and fraud, especially those who are trying to take advantage of citizens who have a real need to be allocated [housing] as soon as possible.”
The department reiterated warnings about housing scams and reminded the public it does not charge for any of its services.
It urged residents to remain alert and avoid being duped by individuals who falsely claim to be government officials.
“Please be aware of unscrupulous individuals who pose as officials from the Gauteng department of human settlement — falsely claiming to be MECs or heads of department to deceive and extort money from the public.”
TimesLIVE
'Fraudster' arrested after allegedly confessing to RDP housing scam
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
TimesLIVE
