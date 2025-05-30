South Africa

IN PICS | Toti complex residents wake to find wanted murder suspect in police shoot-out

30 May 2025 - 10:40 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Police remove the body of Philangenkosi Makhanya from the Mason Arbour Town complex residents in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, who was wanted in connection with the murder of Olorato Mongale in Gauteng.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Mason Arbour Town complex residents in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, were woken by the sound of gunshots and commotion on Friday when police confronted Olorato Mongale's suspected murderer. 

Wits University postgraduate student Mongale was last seen leaving her flat in northern Johannesburg for a date with a man who called himself “John” on Sunday afternoon. Her body was later discovered in Lombardy East near Alexandra. 

The white VW Polo used to pick up Mongale was found at a panel-beating workshop in Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the owner of the vehicle, an elderly man, was arrested and police identified Philangenkosi Makhanya and Fezile Ngubane as people of interest in the murder.

On Thursday morning police identified a third man, Bongani Mthimkhulu, who is a friend of Makhanya, as an additional suspect. 

Main suspect in Olorato Mongale’s murder dies in shootout with cops

He was traced to an apartment complex in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
7 hours ago

Mathe disclosed later on Thursday that Makhanya and Mthimkhulu were out on bail after their arrest in Brakpan last month for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a woman. After a court appearance they were released from custody on April 26.

Investigations led police to the main suspect's home in Inanda, north of Durban, where his father — the owner of the Polo — was arrested. It is understood his mother tipped him off about police which allowed him to evade arrest. 

However, further investigation led to the multistorey complex near the Galleria Mall where Makhanya allegedly attempted to hire a car from a tenant. Police entered the flat on the third floor where they confronted Makhanya who allegedly opened fire. He died in the ensuing shoot-out.

Body corporate chairperson Denise Rajman told TimesLIVE she was alerted to the chaos by messages “flying around” on the complex WhatsApp chat.

“I saw a picture of the complex and what had happened to it. When I got here I spoke to the residents and they told me the guy had come in as a visitor on Thursday morning,” she said.

The suspect left the complex to fetch money, she said.

“But the resident had watched the news and found the suspect was a wanted person. When the visitor came back, the tenant advised him that he would be unable to use the car.”

The suspect stayed with the tenant throughout the day and it is understood the tenant tried to talk him into handing himself over. The suspect is alleged to have confessed and was suicidal. 

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the suspect was found with 28 ID cards and about 20 cellphones.

Anyone who spots the other two suspects should immediately contact Brig Edwin Nama on 082-778-9035.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

