KZN health MEC Simelane calls for urgent action against older men impregnating girls

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has issued an urgent call for an open and collaborative national dialogue to tackle the disturbing rise in child and teenage pregnancies, particularly those involving adult men.
Speaking at a meeting of the provincial council on Aids held in Durban, Simelane expressed deep concern about recent statistics showing thousands of teenage and child pregnancies in eThekwini municipality, including girls as young as 10.
“We are extremely worried about the high number of children who are falling pregnant,” said Simelane.
Her comments came in response to data shared during the Teenage Pregnancy Indaba hosted by the eThekwini municipality at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.
The municipality revealed 7,627 cases of teenage pregnancy between April 2024 and April 2025. Even more alarming is that 154 of the pregnancies involved girls aged between 10 and 14.
“This is not only a health crisis, it’s a social justice emergency. Unless we talk about it and act decisively, we will continue to see young lives destroyed. We are raising a broken generation if we remain silent,” said Simelane.
The MEC called for unity and decisive action, proposing that district mayors, amakhosi (traditional leaders) and izinduna (headmen) collaborate with government and civil society to confront the crisis.
“We need to come together and deal with this matter head-on because the activities are happening where we are. Children get pregnant in our societies, in our communities.”
Simelane also highlighted the troubling pattern where victims, once pregnant, avoid healthcare services due to fear of exposing perpetrators, who are often adult men who are family breadwinners or protected by informal family agreements.
“What is more concerning is that some young victims stop accessing healthcare and social services once they realise we are legally required to report the perpetrators. This puts young girls at high risk, specially when they are forced to give birth in unsafe conditions.”
Under law, any sexual activity with a person under the age of 16 is considered statutory rape. Clinics and hospitals are required to report such cases to law enforcement authorities.
Simelane reiterated the need for consistent enforcement of the laws and for community leaders to confront the issue within their own ranks.
Teen pregnancy is widely recognised as a key indicator of public health. According to the World Health Organisation, a nation’s teenage birth rate reflects its success or failure in ensuring access to quality healthcare and education for young people.
Though global teen birth rates have declined since 2000, SA’s numbers paint a concerning picture as a 2022 study published in the SA Medical Journal showed the country’s birth rate among girls aged 10 to 14 was 1.5 per 1,000 in 2020 and up nearly 50% from 2017.
While 2022 showed a 5% decline in teen births compared to the previous year, the overall number had increased annually by about 1.5% in the four years before.
KwaZulu-Natal, along with Mpumalanga, ranks third nationally in teen pregnancy rates with nearly one in six mothers younger than 20. Only the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape report higher figures.
“The incidents are happening in our communities. If we don’t face the truth and take bold steps, we will continue to fail our children.”
