South Africa

Pilgrim's Rest bust sees 38 illegal mining suspects arrested

30 May 2025 - 14:22 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police arrested 38 people on immigration-related charges after a raid on a suspected illegal mining operation in Pilgrims Rest.
Police arrested 38 people on immigration-related charges after a raid on a suspected illegal mining operation in Pilgrims Rest.
Image: SAPS

Illegal mining equipment was seized when police arrested 38 suspected illegal miners in Pilgrim's Rest, Mpumalanga.

Thursday's raid was carried out at the town's Majax informal settlement.

Spokesperson Capt Mpho Nonyane said the suspects are believed to be foreigners without valid documentation to be in South Africa. They were charged with contravention of the Immigration Act.

“Police investigators are working with officials from the home affairs department to ascertain the status of the arrested suspects,” said Nonyane.

Police confiscated illicit mining equipment, including 43 phendukas, motors, generators, steel balls and other mining equipment believed to be used in illegal mining activities.

Mining equipment was seized during the police raid.
Mining equipment was seized during the police raid.
Image: SAPS

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Residents ‘fighting a losing battle’ after gun battle between zama zamas and security guards

Frustrated residents from Primrose in the Germiston area in Ekurhuleni believe they are fighting a losing battle as illegal miners with high-calibre ...
News
2 days ago

More than R33m spent on Stilfontein operations to curb illegal mining

North West acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng has revealed police have spent more than R33m on deployments in Stilfontein operations ...
News
2 months ago

The 10 forgotten zama zamas of Krugersdorp

More mine misery as families cling to fading hopes their loved ones are still alive
News
2 months ago

Mali suspends artisanal mine permits for foreigners after deadly accidents

Mali is suspending the granting of new artisanal mining permits to foreigners, after a couple of accidents in recent weeks left dozens dead.
News
2 months ago

‘Our houses are shaking’: zama zamas blast explosives underneath residential homes in Primrose

Private security companies are overwhelmed, say residents, as they have to escort terrified residents to and from their homes
News
2 weeks ago

Call for clearer wording, increased sanctions for illegal mining in rejigged law

The Minerals Council says changes to the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act should remove obstacles to mining investment and protect ...
Business Times
3 months ago

Ghana plans gold board to increase earnings and curb smuggling

Ghana plans to launch a gold board to streamline gold purchases from small-scale miners, increase earnings and reduce smuggling, the west African ...
News
4 months ago

A place where illegal mining provides a rare glimmer of hope

Poverty and desperation drive hundreds of residents of Khuma township to Stilfontein's abandoned shafts.
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  2. Kelly Smith sentenced to life in prison for trafficking her daughter Joshlin South Africa
  3. Former first lady Zanele Mbeki awarded honorary doctorate from UP South Africa
  4. Arrest made in KZN in connection with murder of Olorato Mongale: police ... South Africa
  5. Capetonian murdered in US, husband arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Lives Lost, Properties Destroyed Following Heavy Downpour In Mokwa Town
French President Macron opens Shangri-La Dialogue on security in Singapore • ...