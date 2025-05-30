As South Africa faces growing health challenges linked to lifestyle choices, new data highlights how often many are turning to takeaways.
According to the Euromonitor Consumer Lifestyle Survey, 32% of South Africans order takeout at least once a week.
This trend is raising concern among health experts. The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa warns lifestyle-related diseases are taking a heavy toll: an estimated 225 people die from heart disease every day, with high blood pressure one of the major contributors.
With convenience food becoming a regular part of life for many, we want to hear from you:
POLL | How many times do you eat out in a typical month?
