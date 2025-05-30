Teenager killed after trying to keep her home from being sold by stepfather

A Mpumalanga man who was under investigation for a murder has been arrested in connection with the death of his stepdaughter.

The 17-year-old girl was found deceased inside a locked shack in Kinross on May 28, police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said. She had been missing since May 23.

"A request was made to the police to search a residence believed to be associated with the girl’s stepfather. Upon arrival at the shack in Extension 33, Marikana, Kinross, police found the doors and burglar gates locked. Forced entry was made."

Her body was found inside the bedroom, with visible head injuries, including a deep wound and a crushed forehead. It is suspected that she was raped before being killed.

A bloodstained pipe wrench was found next to the bed and is believed to have been used in the murder.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim had recently argued with her stepfather over his intention to sell the shack that once belonged to her late mother," Ndubane said.

"The teenager had reportedly objected, expressing concern for her younger siblings, who would need a place to stay in the future."

Ndubane said the stepfather had been arrested for a separate incident involving the brutal murder of his 34-year-old girlfriend in Kinross.

"He is now a suspect in both murders."