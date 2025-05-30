Guests at a baby shower hosted at a posh Umhlanga restaurant got more than they bargained for when the mum-to-be gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.
KZNVIP Medics rushed to Black restaurant at Oceans Mall on Thursday afternoon after receiving a call for medical assistance.
“Reports indicated a woman had gone into labour during a baby-shower celebration hosted by her family,” they said
When paramedics arrived they found the baby had already been delivered.
Attending paramedic Anneline Hansraj told TimesLIVE bystanders assisted the mother.
“When we arrived we found the mum lying on the floor with the umbilical cord still attached to the baby. The bystanders did not know how to cut the cord,” she said.
Unexpected guest makes surprise arrival at Umhlanga baby shower
Image: KZNVIP
Guests at a baby shower hosted at a posh Umhlanga restaurant got more than they bargained for when the mum-to-be gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.
KZNVIP Medics rushed to Black restaurant at Oceans Mall on Thursday afternoon after receiving a call for medical assistance.
“Reports indicated a woman had gone into labour during a baby-shower celebration hosted by her family,” they said
When paramedics arrived they found the baby had already been delivered.
Attending paramedic Anneline Hansraj told TimesLIVE bystanders assisted the mother.
“When we arrived we found the mum lying on the floor with the umbilical cord still attached to the baby. The bystanders did not know how to cut the cord,” she said.
Woman gives birth assisted by police after scaring neighbours with her cries
“I cut the umbilical cord and we took the mum and baby to the ambulance where we completed the process and cleaned them up. The mum was calm as this was her second baby.”
Hansraj said the woman had travelled from her home in Mtunzini in northern KwaZulu-Natal to attend the baby shower arranged by her family.
“The baby was due on June 12 but decided to arrive much earlier.”
Hansraj said guests and bystanders appeared excited by the untimely birth of the baby, estimated to weigh about 3kg.
“When we transported baby and mum to hospital, they were well and stable.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Oscar Mbo welcomes new baby with his partner Lerato
5 health warning signs new moms and dads should look out for
IN PICS | Anele Zondo throws Barbie-themed party for her daughter’s first birthday
IN PICS | Inside Khanyisa Jaceni’s baby shower
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos