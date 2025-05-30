South Africa

Unexpected guest makes surprise arrival at Umhlanga baby shower

30 May 2025 - 12:12
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Guests at a baby shower at an Umhlanga restaurant were suprised when the mom-to-be went into labour and gave birth to a girl.
Guests at a baby shower at an Umhlanga restaurant were suprised when the mom-to-be went into labour and gave birth to a girl.
Image: KZNVIP

Guests at a baby shower hosted at a posh Umhlanga restaurant got more than they bargained for when the mum-to-be gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

KZNVIP Medics rushed to Black restaurant at Oceans Mall on Thursday afternoon after receiving a call for medical assistance.

“Reports indicated a woman had gone into labour during a baby-shower celebration hosted by her family,” they said

When paramedics arrived they found the baby had already been delivered.

Attending paramedic Anneline Hansraj told TimesLIVE bystanders assisted the mother.

“When we arrived we found the mum lying on the floor with the umbilical cord still attached to the baby. The bystanders did not know how to cut the cord,” she said.

Woman gives birth assisted by police after scaring neighbours with her cries

Neighbours who heard “hysterical screaming” rushed to the nearest police station on Wednesday, fearing violence was afoot — only to discover it was ...
News
2 weeks ago

“I cut the umbilical cord and we took the mum and baby to the ambulance where we completed the process and cleaned them up. The mum was calm as this was her second baby.”

Hansraj said the woman had travelled from her home in Mtunzini in northern KwaZulu-Natal to attend the baby shower arranged by her family.

“The baby was due on June 12 but decided to arrive much earlier.”

Hansraj said guests and bystanders appeared excited by the untimely birth of the baby, estimated to weigh about 3kg.

“When we transported baby and mum to hospital, they were well and stable.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Oscar Mbo welcomes new baby with his partner Lerato

"A faithful God. Glory!"
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

5 health warning signs new moms and dads should look out for

Here are symptoms expecting parents should keep in mind.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

IN PICS | Anele Zondo throws Barbie-themed party for her daughter’s first birthday

Anele Zondo goes all out for her daughter's first birthday.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

IN PICS | Inside Khanyisa Jaceni’s baby shower

Khanyisa Jaceni is excited to welcome her bundle of joy.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  2. Kelly Smith sentenced to life in prison for trafficking her daughter Joshlin South Africa
  3. Former first lady Zanele Mbeki awarded honorary doctorate from UP South Africa
  4. Arrest made in KZN in connection with murder of Olorato Mongale: police ... South Africa
  5. Capetonian murdered in US, husband arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside Focalistic’s surprise, star-studded, black-tie 29th birthday soirée
Mexico's cartels recruit children and groom them into killers | REUTERS