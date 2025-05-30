South Africa

Wife’s arrest delays Vusi Matlala’s bail bid over ‘botched hit on ex-girlfriend’ Tebogo Thobejane

30 May 2025 - 12:50
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Actress Tebogo Thobejane survived an alleged hit on her life.
Actress Tebogo Thobejane survived an alleged hit on her life.
Image: Instagram/ Tebogo Thobejane

Gauteng businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala's socialite wife Tsakani has joined him in custody until at least Tuesday, when they are due to bring an application for their release on bail.

She was arrested in Pretoria on Thursday night in connection with an alleged “botched hit” on Matlala's ex-girlfriend, actress Tebogo Thobejane.

The tenderpreneur had been scheduled to bring a bail bid on Friday in the Alexandra magistrate's court, where he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

Thobejane’s car was shot at by gunmen in October 2023 in Sandton. She escaped injury but a friend who was with her was badly hurt and was in hospital for more than a month.

The Matlala couple made a brief appearance in court alongside co-accused Musa Kekana, 35, and Tiego Floyd Mabusela, 43, on Friday. Their lawyer, Victor Nkwashu, obtained permission from the court to bar the media from taking their pictures.

Actress Tebogo Thobejane says she's living in fear after 'attempt on her life'

Television actress and influencer Tebogo Thobejane is living in fear after an alleged hit on her life
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Matlala and his wife are expected to return to court on June 3 for their bail applications. Their lawyer told the court the businessman was willing to hand over his passport to the investigating officer.

The lawyer for Kekana and Mabusela asked the court to allow them to be transferred to the Johannesburg correctional centre known as Sun City. Nardus Grové told the court it was difficult to consult with them as they were detained in Vereeniging and Sasolburg.

The alleged hitmen will reappear in court on July 11. Their trial is expected to be transferred to the Johannesburg high court.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

American baddy meets Mzansi's baddy

I’ve always been the original baddie, and now Natalie and I — two original baddies — are about to shake things up in the country.'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Tebogo Thobejane frustrated as attempted murder case postponed

"I refuse to give up on my life. No coward will ever break me."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Businesswoman Tebogo Thobejane feels disrespected by MacG

To add insult to injury I was never compensated for my appearance on the podcast
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Several political parties dodge questions on how they plan to improve health in ... Politics
  2. Whistleblowing shouldn't be a death sentence — activists South Africa
  3. New texts revealed in bizarre tender-linked kidnap case News

Most read

  1. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  2. Kelly Smith sentenced to life in prison for trafficking her daughter Joshlin South Africa
  3. Former first lady Zanele Mbeki awarded honorary doctorate from UP South Africa
  4. Arrest made in KZN in connection with murder of Olorato Mongale: police ... South Africa
  5. Capetonian murdered in US, husband arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside Focalistic’s surprise, star-studded, black-tie 29th birthday soirée
Mexico's cartels recruit children and groom them into killers | REUTERS