Gauteng businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala's socialite wife Tsakani has joined him in custody until at least Tuesday, when they are due to bring an application for their release on bail.
She was arrested in Pretoria on Thursday night in connection with an alleged “botched hit” on Matlala's ex-girlfriend, actress Tebogo Thobejane.
The tenderpreneur had been scheduled to bring a bail bid on Friday in the Alexandra magistrate's court, where he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.
Thobejane’s car was shot at by gunmen in October 2023 in Sandton. She escaped injury but a friend who was with her was badly hurt and was in hospital for more than a month.
The Matlala couple made a brief appearance in court alongside co-accused Musa Kekana, 35, and Tiego Floyd Mabusela, 43, on Friday. Their lawyer, Victor Nkwashu, obtained permission from the court to bar the media from taking their pictures.
Wife’s arrest delays Vusi Matlala’s bail bid over ‘botched hit on ex-girlfriend’ Tebogo Thobejane
Image: Instagram/ Tebogo Thobejane
Actress Tebogo Thobejane says she's living in fear after 'attempt on her life'
Matlala and his wife are expected to return to court on June 3 for their bail applications. Their lawyer told the court the businessman was willing to hand over his passport to the investigating officer.
The lawyer for Kekana and Mabusela asked the court to allow them to be transferred to the Johannesburg correctional centre known as Sun City. Nardus Grové told the court it was difficult to consult with them as they were detained in Vereeniging and Sasolburg.
The alleged hitmen will reappear in court on July 11. Their trial is expected to be transferred to the Johannesburg high court.
TimesLIVE
