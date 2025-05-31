South Africa

Constable shoots three people, killing one, before turning gun on himself

31 May 2025 - 16:49 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Tactical Response Team constable based in the Eastern Cape shot three people, including his colleague, killing one before turning the gun on himself. Stock photo.
A Tactical Response Team constable based in the Eastern Cape shot three people, including his colleague, killing one before turning the gun on himself. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A police constable allegedly shot his colleague and two other people — killing one of them — before turning the gun on himself in the Machunwini area of the Harry Gwala district in the early hours of Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said three police members from the tactical response team deployed in the Eastern Cape were driving home to the Free State when they allegedly missed a detour sign at the road works and their vehicle collided with barricades.

Two community members responded and helped by contacting ambulance services and a tow truck.

Netshiunda said the constable got out of the vehicle and shot the tow truck driver. “When his colleague intervened, the constable reportedly shot him and another community member. The constable then reportedly turned the gun on himself.”

The constable and the tow truck driver were declared dead at the scene, while the sergeant and the other man were rushed to hospital. The third police officer survived the shooting.

The motive for the shooting is unknown. Police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder, inquest and reckless and negligent driving.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN police clerk shot dead, husband airlifted to hospital in suspected murder, attempted suicide incident

A KwaZulu-Natal police clerk died and her husband was airlifted to hospital after a shooting at their home in Mandeni on Saturday.
News
4 hours ago

Cape Town cop shot dead outside his home in Muizenberg

A police sergeant in uniform was shot dead outside his home while leaving for work early on Friday in Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Olorato Mongale murder suspect wanted to end his life, says last person to see him before shoot-out with cops

The main suspect linked to the brutal murder of former journalist and Wits post-graduate Olorato Mongale was suicidal, regretted not listening to his ...
News
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  2. Olorato Mongale murder suspect wanted to end his life, says last person to see ... South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Toti complex residents wake to find wanted murder suspect in police ... South Africa
  4. Main suspect in Olorato Mongale’s murder dies in shootout with cops South Africa
  5. Toddler Kutlwano, who went missing last year, has been found dead South Africa

Latest Videos

SO MANY SHARKS! Sardines netted at Port Edward #sardinerun2025 ...
Lives Lost, Properties Destroyed Following Heavy Downpour In Mokwa Town