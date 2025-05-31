South Africa

Former TimesLIVE editor Andrew Trench loses battle to cancer

The veteran journalist was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer and had been undergoing treatment at a Cape Town hospital.

31 May 2025 - 12:22 By TIMESLIVE REPORTER

Former TimesLIVE editor Andrew Trench has died after a battle with cancer...

