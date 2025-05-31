Limpopo police arrested a 27-year-old man who was found with 42 bags of compressed dagga in a trailer on Friday.
Polokwane police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the man was nabbed during a joint anti-smuggling operation conducted by the Limpopo tracking and task teams together with other police units and external law enforcement agencies.
They received intelligence information about a white Toyota Hilux bakkie suspected to be transporting dagga from Eswatini destined for Vhembe District.
“An immediate search operation commenced for the bakkie and it was positively spotted towing a trailer along the R36 public road next to Mooketsi Weigh-bridge at about 7am.
It was stopped, searched and found transporting 42 bags of compressed dagga weighing 851.8kg with an estimated street value of R8m.”
Ledwaba said a 27-year-old male suspect failed to account for the origin of the dagga and was immediately placed under arrest.
He is expected to appear in the Tzaneen magistrate's court on Monday.
Police investigations are continuing.
TimesLIVE
Police arrest man with R8m in dagga in trailer
Image: SAPS
