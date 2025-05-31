Sedibeng mayor facing suspension found unharmed after alleged hijacking and kidnapping

Sedibeng mayor Lerato Maloka and her driver were found unharmed after they were allegedly hijacked and kidnapped from Alberton on the East Rand on Friday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the owner of a house Maloka and her driver were leaving from reported the hijacking.

“Preliminary reports suggest the owner of the house reported the matter to an individual who then informed the mayor’s husband. The husband went to report the matter at Dawn Park police station.”

A broadcast was issued for her vehicle.

“The vehicle was recovered at about midnight in Dawn Park by Katlehong police. A few hours later at about 2am, the mayor and the driver were found unharmed and reunited with their families.”

Muridili said statements would be taken from the victims and police were looking for the suspects.

The incident comes as Maloka faced a disciplinary investigation into alleged misconduct this week.

DA Sedibeng caucus leader Cllr Sibusiso Dyonase said in a statement on Thursday the council had resolved to write to Gauteng MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Jacob Mamabolo calling for Maloka’s immediate suspension.

“Maloka has long been a problematic figure, today’s resolution centres around her and other municipal officials’ misdeeds in wasting more than R500,000 on a trip to Germany. Prominently, her role in the destruction of the mayoral vehicle featured as part of today’s proceedings. Sugar was found in the engine of the car after the council forced her to use the R490,000 vehicle.”

Dyonase said Maloka had called for a full investigation into maladministration in her administration while claiming she was the target of a smear campaign.

