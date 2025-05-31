South Africa

WATCH | 17 'angry' sharks netted in sardine haul on KZN south coast

31 May 2025 - 15:44 By TIMESLIVE
An angry bronze whaler fights back as sardine netters attempt to move it back into the sea. About 17 sharks were caught in a sardine haul on Saturday
Image: SUPPLIED

A man was bitten by an “angry” bronze whaler shark as shoals of sardines and predators were netted in Port Edward on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Saturday. 

Marine aficionado Sean Lange who runs the news site The Sardine News told TimesLIVE there was a frenzy of marine activity about 100 metres off the shoreline as scores of the silver fish were spotted. 

“There were three boats who netted in extremely dangerous conditions as the waves were about 5m high at one time. One of the boats got their net caught in their propeller and had to be rescued by the other boats.

“When they eventually brought the nets to shore, there were lots of sharks — 17 in one net. The sharks — bronze whalers or copper sharks — were angry at being disturbed as the crew attempted to get them safely back into the water,” said Lange.

This is when one of the netters was bitten. 

“It wasn't too serious and he was treated. The sharks weren't too happy but they were returned to the sea.”

Lange said the shoals were spotted of Mkambati on Friday and other shoals are expected off Port Edward on Sunday. 

He said there was a possibility of sardines being netted closer to Durban if the hundreds of predators following them didn't “finish them off”.

