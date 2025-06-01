South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Funeral service of Olorato Mongale

01 June 2025 - 09:21 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Family and friends of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale have gathered at the City Hall in her hometown of Bloemfontein on Sunday morning to bid their final farewell to her.

Mongale was murdered last Sunday in Gauteng.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'He was not Olorato's type'

Olorato Mongale's mom had doubts about 'charmer' who took her daughter on a date
News
10 hours ago

Olorato Mongale murder suspect wanted to end his life, says last person to see him before shoot-out with cops

The main suspect linked to the brutal murder of former journalist and Wits post-graduate Olorato Mongale was suicidal, regretted not listening to his ...
News
1 day ago

How Philangenkosi Makhanya was hunted down

Technology and smart detective work led cops to Olorato Mongale’s suspected killer's hideout on KZN coast
News
10 hours ago
