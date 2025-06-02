South Africa

‘A nightmare’: Joburg CBD residents, businesses reel from 3-day blackout

Fire at Bree substation leaves area without power

02 June 2025 - 12:20 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Johannesburg CBD is in the dark as power outage enters day 3. Stock photo.
The Johannesburg CBD is in the dark as power outage enters day 3. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD) has been without power for three consecutive days after a fire at the Bree substation on Saturday, leaving residents and businesses struggling to cope.

City Power said the fire damaged key underground infrastructure. It said the blaze has been extinguished and teams are waiting for the tunnels to cool down before entering to assess the damage and begin repairs.

The outage has affected several areas including Bree Street, Bank City, Kerk Street, De Villiers Street, Pritchard Street, Jeppe Street, the JCI Building, President Street, the New Stock Exchange and Newtown Junction.

The latest update from City Power shows the service delivery centre is handling 540 open calls, with 432 of them more than 24 hours old.

Lindiwe Mahlangu, a hair salon owner on Rissik Street, told TimesLIVE: “We have had no electricity since Saturday. I had to cancel appointments. Most of us depend on walk-ins. No power means no income.”

Municipal managers tell of how ‘KKM’ brigade stifle services

Service delivery in Gauteng is being stifled by veteran employees who refuse to ensure crucial jobs are done.
News
1 day ago

For clothing vendors around the Bree Street area, the blackout has disrupted payment systems and stock management.

“I can’t use my card machine or check my sales. Clothes were supposed to be delivered to clients over the weekend. I’m losing trust and money,” said business owner Tshiamo Moeketsi.

Families are also struggling. Lerato Dube, a mother of a five-month-old baby, described the blackout as "a nightmare".

“My baby uses a bottle warmer and we cannot refrigerate milk or food. We had to throw so much away. I’m worried about my child’s health,” she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with suspected illegal mining activity considered.

City Power has urged residents to reduce electricity use where possible, warning the power system remains constrained and further overload could worsen the situation across the city.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Residents in Alexandra stop City Power's disconnection teams

Angry residents living in River Park in Alexandra were quick to react and immediately stopped an operation by City Power to cut illegal electricity ...
News
3 days ago

'Winter plan remains valid despite load-shedding challenges': Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

On Tuesday Eskom announced the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm to 10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Large parts of Johannesburg inner city plunged into darkness

Large parts of the Johannesburg inner city were plunged into darkness due to an unplanned power outage which affected  customers in Parktown West, ...
News
3 weeks ago

Cable theft and vandalism suspected to be behind M1 South underground fire

Parts of the M1 Highway in Johannesburg have been partially closed to traffic as firefighters battle a fire raging in the underground tunnel beneath ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  2. Fezile Ngubane is a victim, not involved in Olorato Mongale's killing: police South Africa
  3. WATCH | Funeral service of Olorato Mongale South Africa
  4. Olorato Mongale murder suspect wanted to end his life, says last person to see ... South Africa
  5. Endumeni municipal manager resigns amid corruption allegations Politics

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep93 | Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, Hyundai Grand Creta, Nissan Navara, ...
Trump plans to boost steel tariffs, EU Commission regrets announcement | REUTERS