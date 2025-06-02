South Africa

Guest house managers in court for 'human trafficking' in Cape Town

02 June 2025 - 11:03 By TimesLIVE
One of the sex workers found in the guest house was identified as a victim of human trafficking. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/dontree

Two managers are expected to face human trafficking charges on Monday after a raid uncovered sex workers in their guest house in Goodwood, Cape Town.

The pair, aged 31 and 34, were arrested on Friday in a joint operation by the Hawks based in Bellville and George, department of home affairs immigration officials and an NGO.

“This was as a result of a search warrant executed after information was received of a possible trafficked victim being held against her will in a guest house in Goodwood and forced to work as a sex worker,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi.

“During the search, four women were found in the guest house, who admitted to being sex workers. Five other adults were found, with three small children. Two of the people were identified as the managers of the guest house.

“Investigation revealed one of the sex workers was a victim of trafficking. The two managers of the guest house were arrested.”

The woman was taken to a medical facility and a place of safety.

The suspects will appear in the Goodwood magistrate's court.

TimesLIVE

