South Africa

Joburg Water warns of possible water outages due to Rand Water maintenance

Maintenance will be conducted in a phased approach, resulting in low or no pressure at certain times

02 June 2025 - 17:26
The first phase of Rand Water maintenance that will impact the Johannesburg water systems is scheduled to start on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH

Johannesburg Water has warned residents of a possible water outage, as Rand Water will be conducting the first phase of major maintenance on its infrastructure on Tuesday. 

Johannesburg will be affected on June 3 and then again from June 30 to July 21. 

Johannesburg Water said the maintenance will be conducted in a phased approach, starting with the Palmiet system on Tuesday, from 6am until 4pm. 

“For 10 hours, pumping will be reduced to 67%, which will result in poor pressure to no water for residents,” said Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala. 

During this phase, the following Johannesburg systems will be affected:

  • Sandton Systems;
  • Midrand Systems;
  • Alexander Park Reservoir;
  • South Hills Tower;
  • Linksfield Reservoir; and
  • Randjeslaagte Reservoir.

She said the City's water entity will make alternative water supply arrangements for areas affected by the planned maintenance.

“Once the maintenance is completed, it will take several days for the affected systems to fully stabilise and for normal water supply to be restored,” Shabalala said. 

Johannesburg water system will be impacted on June 3 and again on June 30 until July 21 during the Rand Water maintenance.
Image: Johannesburg Water

She added that regular updates on the progress of the maintenance will be shared with customers through multiple channels, including official Johannesburg Water social media platforms, the Johannesburg Water website, and dedicated ward councillor WhatsApp groups to ensure timely and transparent communication.

On June 30 from 5am to July 21, the Commando System (Hursthill, Brixton and Crosby), Lenasia Systems, Randburg/Roodepoort systems, Soweto systems, Crown Gardens system, Eagles Nest Reservoir and Aeroton Reservoir will be affected for 21 days.

Rand Water will be conducting maintenance on the Eikenhof system, repairing the pipe leak at Zuikerbosch Plant for 48 hours and subsequently do the cleaning of sedimentation from the tank at Vereeniging Plant for 21 days. 

There will be no pumping for six hours during this period. The pumping will then be increased to 50% for 48 hours and increased to 80% for the remaining 19 days. 

Crown Gardens, Eagles Nest Reservoir, Park Town, Berea, Forrest Hill, Allan Manor, Naturena and Hector Norris pump station will be affected from June 30 at 5am to July 2 at 7am. 

During this period, Rand Water will be replacing valves at its Zwartkopjes station. There will be no pumping for 50 hours for the duration of the maintenance. 

TimesLIVE 

