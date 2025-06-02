South Africa

Body of missing Joburg schoolgirl Likhona Fose, 14, found in veld

Dismayed Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane sends counsellors to school

02 June 2025 - 13:27 By TimesLIVE
Likhona Fose, a grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, went missing on Saturday. She was found dead a day later.
Image: Gauteng Education

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane on Monday sent the department's psychosocial support team to offer trauma counselling to classmates and teachers who knew Likhona Fose, who was found murdered at the weekend.

The 14-year-old grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Johannesburg, is understood to have lived with her grandmother. She went missing on Saturday and her mutilated body was found in the veld at Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on Sunday.

“While police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this brutal incident, we are devastated by Likhona’s death during National Child Protection Week, where we raise awareness of the rights of children as articulated in our constitution.

“As the department, we cannot begin to express how disheartened we are by the loss of Likhona, a young girl learner who had a bright future ahead of her. For her life to have been taken from her in such a brutal manner is unacceptable and we call on law enforcement authorities to speedily apprehend those responsible.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and the school community of Ikusasalethu Secondary, assuring them we share their pain,” said Chiloane.

TimesLIVE

