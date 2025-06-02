South Africa

Soweto woman flees after angry mob threatens to burn neighbouring shack where body was found

02 June 2025 - 16:28
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A woman packs and flees as furious community of Protea South in Soweto storm the shack of her neighbour, a man accused of murder after the discovery of his girlfriend’s body was found under their bed.
A woman packs and flees as furious community of Protea South in Soweto storm the shack of her neighbour, a man accused of murder after the discovery of his girlfriend’s body was found under their bed.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A Soweto woman was forced to pack her bags and flee her home in Protea South as an enraged community wanted to burn her neighbour’s shack, where the decomposed body of his girlfriend was discovered on Friday.

However, after being asked by other neighbours not to set it alight as the fire could spread to nearby shacks and destroy them, the angry residents demolished it.

I’m just moving the furniture to a safe place. I’ll find a room later
Woman fleeing Protea South, Soweto, after discovery of body in neighbour's home

Police on Friday discovered the naked body of 20-year-old Ithabeleng Motleleng stuffed under a bed wrapped in blankets and a carpet. Her boyfriend was arrested the same day.

On Monday morning residents descended on the shack where he lived and threatened to burn it. “He is evil — he needs to stay in prison!” some shouted.

Realising tensions were high among the crowd the woman, who lives in a shack attached to that of the alleged murderer, decided to leave. 

“I have no plan,” she told Sowetan, her voice trembling. “My daughter is at school. I’m just moving the furniture to a safe place. I’ll find a room later.”

Members of the community had earlier mobilised and marched to the Protea magistrate’s court where the suspect was scheduled to appear. However, he didn’t and is now expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

SowetanLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Sangoma arrested in case of missing toddler Kutlwano Shalaba 'intends to plead guilty'

Sebokoana Khoanyana appears alongside toddler's mother Keneilwe Shalaba
News
7 hours ago

Body of missing Joburg schoolgirl Likhona Fose, 14, found in veld

Likhona Fose, a grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, went missing on Saturday.
News
10 hours ago

'Olorato was known for her grace, intelligence and quiet boldness': family and friends bid her farewell

Those closest to Olorato Mongale described her as a radiant light whose presence left an indelible mark on every life she touched
News
1 day ago

In fighting killings, the police need our support

The police are at the forefront of the fight against merciless criminals, but they need our backing as a society and the support to do even more
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

KZN police clerk shot dead, husband airlifted to hospital in suspected murder, attempted suicide incident

A KwaZulu-Natal police clerk died and her husband was airlifted to hospital after a shooting at their home in Mandeni on Saturday.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. KZN police clerk shot dead, husband airlifted to hospital in suspected murder, ... South Africa
  2. Olorato Mongale murder suspect wanted to end his life, says last person to see ... South Africa
  3. Teenager killed 'after trying to keep her home from being sold by stepdad' South Africa

Most read

  1. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  2. Guest house managers in court for 'human trafficking' in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Fezile Ngubane is a victim, not involved in Olorato Mongale's killing: police South Africa
  4. Olorato Mongale murder suspect wanted to end his life, says last person to see ... South Africa
  5. N3 reopened after truck driver blockade in Free State South Africa

Latest Videos

UK FM backs Morocco’s autonomy plan, hails new era in bilateral ties
Google, DOJ give closing arguments in antitrust case. What prosecutors could be ...