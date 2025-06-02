Police on Friday discovered the naked body of 20-year-old Ithabeleng Motleleng stuffed under a bed wrapped in blankets and a carpet. Her boyfriend was arrested the same day.
Soweto woman flees after angry mob threatens to burn neighbouring shack where body was found
Image: Veli Nhlapo
A Soweto woman was forced to pack her bags and flee her home in Protea South as an enraged community wanted to burn her neighbour’s shack, where the decomposed body of his girlfriend was discovered on Friday.
However, after being asked by other neighbours not to set it alight as the fire could spread to nearby shacks and destroy them, the angry residents demolished it.
Police on Friday discovered the naked body of 20-year-old Ithabeleng Motleleng stuffed under a bed wrapped in blankets and a carpet. Her boyfriend was arrested the same day.
On Monday morning residents descended on the shack where he lived and threatened to burn it. “He is evil — he needs to stay in prison!” some shouted.
Realising tensions were high among the crowd the woman, who lives in a shack attached to that of the alleged murderer, decided to leave.
“I have no plan,” she told Sowetan, her voice trembling. “My daughter is at school. I’m just moving the furniture to a safe place. I’ll find a room later.”
Members of the community had earlier mobilised and marched to the Protea magistrate’s court where the suspect was scheduled to appear. However, he didn’t and is now expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
SowetanLIVE
