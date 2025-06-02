Khoanyana made his first appearance alongside Keneilwe Shalaba, the 33-year-old mother who is accused of lying about her son's disappearance in November last year.
WATCH | Sangoma arrested in case of missing toddler Kutlwano Shalaba 'intends to plead guilty'
Sebokoana Khoanyana appears alongside toddler's mother Keneilwe Shalaba
Image: Antonio Muchave
“I intend to plead guilty.”
This is what the sangoma who was arrested in connection with the premeditated murder of two-year-old Kutlwano Shalaba told the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court when his rights were explained to him on Monday morning.
Sebokoana Khoanyana, 50, asked the court if an attorney was readily available for him so that he can plead guilty. But the court quickly told him that it was not the right platform to plead yet.
Khoanyana made his first appearance alongside Keneilwe Shalaba, the 33-year-old mother who is accused of lying about her son's disappearance in November last year.
Shalaba is now also facing charges of premeditated murder. Other charges she is facing includes conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to the police.
The sangoma was arrested on Thursday after he led the police to a shallow grave at Waterpan Road in Bekkersdal, where the skeleton remains of a toddler believed to be Kutlwano, 2, were discovered.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana told reporters outside court that the sangoma made a confession to the police about the role he played in the disappearance of the child.
She said initially investigations suggested that Shalaba might have sold Kutlwano, however, “as it stands, investigations are suggesting things other than selling. However, we are still following up on those investigations and more charges might be added”.
Toddler Kutlwano, who went missing last year, has been found dead
She said a postmortem was being conducted and investigations are under way to ascertain what was done to the child.
Shalaba is in prison after being denied bail in February. She had on November 13 reported that unknown men had kidnapped Kutlwano while she was walking at Batloung Street in Boipatong, outside Vereeniging, just before 4pm.
She said the child was strapped to her back when he was snatched from her.
However, she was arrested a few days later — on November 19 — and the NPA said she had confessed to selling Kutlwano, and, during the police investigation, it was found that the kidnapping claim was false.
Shalaba had told officers, her landlord and neighbours that she went to Durban with Kutlwano on November 10 to buy clothes to sell. But police found that the child was not in Durban with her.
A community member Masechaba Kubheka, who attended the court proceedings, said she was shocked to learn that Shalaba could have killed her own child.
“I never thought she could do such a thing. She loved her child and would buy him anything he wanted. This is really painful,” she said.
“Before she went to Durban, I was with her and the child in Joburg on Saturday, and it was really nice. Keneilwe is a soft person and I never thought she could do such a thing.”
Shalaba and Khoanyana are expected back in court on Thursday.
SowetanLIVE
