The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the high court in Pretoria on Monday morning after the state requested more time to furnish the defence with vehicle tracking data.
This pertains to vehicles officers used when they arrested some of the accused. Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
