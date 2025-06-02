South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

02 June 2025 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the high court in Pretoria on Monday morning after the state requested more time to furnish the defence with vehicle tracking data.

This pertains to vehicles officers used when they arrested some of the accused. Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014. 

READ MORE:

Senzo Meyiwa link to cop robbed of service pistol and case files on laptop

Police top brass say no sensitive information or possible evidence was taken during the armed robbery of a former investigator linked to the murder ...
News
2 weeks ago

Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder trial

The Pretoria high court has granted more time to one of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to prepare his defence.
News
1 month ago

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to decide next steps in Meyiwa murder trial

Legal expert Nthabiseng Dubazana explains how defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu's death affects the trial
News
5 months ago
