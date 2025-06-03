South Africa

Body of female found in Paarl after community launch search for teenager

03 June 2025 - 11:45 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Zwelonke is a group of women from different denominations or churches dedicated to addressing issues surrounding gender-based violence and the justice system.
Zwelonke is a group of women from different denominations or churches dedicated to addressing issues surrounding gender-based violence and the justice system.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

A community search has led to the discovery of the body of a female in Paarl.

DNA tests will need to be conducted to ascertain her identity, Western Cape police said.

Spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said officers from the Cape Winelands district have been searching for a 16-year-old girl since May 28 when she was reported missing by her mother.

Chanelle Plaatjies was last seen by her mother on May 14. “She did not report Chanelle missing initially because she usually stays away for long periods but comes back eventually.”

Footage of members of the community searching the area has been shared on social media platforms.

“Information was followed up and a shoe was found near a hole in the ground inside the woods,” Potelwa said.

“The body of a female was discovered buried in the woods on Monday evening.

“DNA testing is yet to be conducted on the body to determine whether it is that of the missing teenager.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Swift, relentless: what the Mongale breakthroughs tell us about the power of intel-led policing

GBV and other serious cases should not drag on when clearly our police can solve crime
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Body of missing Joburg schoolgirl Likhona Fose, 14, found in veld

Likhona Fose, a grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, went missing on Saturday.
News
23 hours ago

From Uyinene to Olorato: GBV cases that sparked a national outcry

As South Africa grapples with an alarmingly high rate of gender-based violence (GBV) incidents, numerous cases have sparked a widespread outrage and ...
News
3 days ago

Teenager killed 'after trying to keep her home from being sold by stepdad'

A Mpumalanga man who was under investigation for a murder has been arrested in connection with the death of his stepdaughter.
News
4 days ago

When moms turn bad: understanding the unthinkable

Kelly Smith's trial has thrown a spotlight on the complex question of how a mother can become capable of harming or even killing her child.
News
2 days ago

Capetonian murdered in US, husband arrested

US police have arrested a man who confessed to killing his wife during a "domestic-related fatal assault" at the weekend.
News
5 days ago

EDITORIAL | Small wins drown out the toxic narrative that fuels GBV

It is incumbent on general society to realise we all have a role and responsibility in fighting the GBV epidemic
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Guest house managers in court for 'human trafficking' in Cape Town South Africa
  2. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  3. N3 reopened after truck driver blockade in Free State South Africa
  4. Body of missing Joburg schoolgirl Likhona Fose, 14, found in veld South Africa
  5. Tesla executives questioned Musk after he denied killing $25,000 EV project news

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025
Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Mmabatho