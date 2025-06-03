A community search has led to the discovery of the body of a female in Paarl.
DNA tests will need to be conducted to ascertain her identity, Western Cape police said.
Spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said officers from the Cape Winelands district have been searching for a 16-year-old girl since May 28 when she was reported missing by her mother.
Chanelle Plaatjies was last seen by her mother on May 14. “She did not report Chanelle missing initially because she usually stays away for long periods but comes back eventually.”
Footage of members of the community searching the area has been shared on social media platforms.
“Information was followed up and a shoe was found near a hole in the ground inside the woods,” Potelwa said.
“The body of a female was discovered buried in the woods on Monday evening.
“DNA testing is yet to be conducted on the body to determine whether it is that of the missing teenager.”
TimesLIVE
Body of female found in Paarl after community launch search for teenager
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
A community search has led to the discovery of the body of a female in Paarl.
DNA tests will need to be conducted to ascertain her identity, Western Cape police said.
Spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said officers from the Cape Winelands district have been searching for a 16-year-old girl since May 28 when she was reported missing by her mother.
Chanelle Plaatjies was last seen by her mother on May 14. “She did not report Chanelle missing initially because she usually stays away for long periods but comes back eventually.”
Footage of members of the community searching the area has been shared on social media platforms.
“Information was followed up and a shoe was found near a hole in the ground inside the woods,” Potelwa said.
“The body of a female was discovered buried in the woods on Monday evening.
“DNA testing is yet to be conducted on the body to determine whether it is that of the missing teenager.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
EDITORIAL | Swift, relentless: what the Mongale breakthroughs tell us about the power of intel-led policing
Body of missing Joburg schoolgirl Likhona Fose, 14, found in veld
From Uyinene to Olorato: GBV cases that sparked a national outcry
Teenager killed 'after trying to keep her home from being sold by stepdad'
When moms turn bad: understanding the unthinkable
Capetonian murdered in US, husband arrested
EDITORIAL | Small wins drown out the toxic narrative that fuels GBV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos