South Africa

Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday

03 June 2025 - 13:48
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A truck parked on the N3 between Harrismith and Van Reenen after heavy snow in KZN. Snow Report has predicted snowfall from Monday in parts of KZN. File photo.
Image: DARRYL HAMMOND

Very cold and rainy conditions have been predicted for KwaZulu-Natal from Sunday — the day the province hosts the 98th Comrades Marathon.

Snow is expected in some parts of the country, including KZN, from Monday.

According to Snow Report South Africa, “low-level snow is indicated in KZN, including on the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban, and it will be chilly with rain on Sunday for the province while the Comrades Marathon is taking place”.

Snow is also indicated for parts of Johannesburg, but Snow Report South Africa said “this is still an advance forecast and will probably change”.

Meanwhile, the eThekwini municipality said on Tuesday it is ready for the Comrades, which will see more than 22,000 runners hit the road from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, starting at City Hall and ending at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Going for his 50th Comrades — in his 70s

Western Cape septuagenarian Louis Massyn hopes he will be the first athlete to complete 50 Comrades ultra-marathons when he crosses the finish ...
News
2 days ago

The event is expected to generate a direct spend of R275m and a GDP contribution of R681m, with 1,800 jobs created, according to officials.

The municipality said there will be several road closures and police presence “will be heightened in all the affected intersections to ensure safety of runners, spectators and motorists”.

Mayor Cyril Xaba said hosting a race of this magnitude continued to position Durban as a preferred sporting destination.

“Hosting such major international events brings us much joy as it is a strong indication that we are among other international cities known for successfully delivering memorable sporting events. We will continue to leverage on such events as they boost the local economy and drive tourism,” he said.

Find Snow Report Southern Africa here.

TimesLIVE

