South Africa

Court dismisses EFF application to prevent fuel levy increase

'Taxation without representation is arbitrary and unconstitutional'

03 June 2025 - 19:26 By TimesLIVE
The EFF says it will use its parliamentary presence to introduce necessary amendments to relevant legislation to prevent the National Assembly from bypassing parliament and imposing taxation without proper democratic oversight in future.
Image: Gallo Images

The Western Cape high court on Tuesday dismissed the EFF's urgent court application to prevent the fuel levy increase, with costs.

“We maintain that taxation without representation is arbitrary and unconstitutional and leaves room for abuse by the National Treasury, which is becoming increasingly desperate in the face of a collapsing economy,” the EFF said.

The party said it had always held the view that any form of general taxation must be subject to a vote by democratically elected public representatives in parliament.

The EFF said it approached the court in defence of the poor and the working class, who the party alleged had been abandoned by the former liberation movement, the ANC.

“We will study the judgment in detail and reserve our right to pursue further legal avenues. Additionally, the EFF will use its parliamentary presence to introduce necessary amendments to relevant legislation to prevent the National Assembly from bypassing parliament and imposing taxation without proper democratic oversight in future.”

